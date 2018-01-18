Expert advice from Los Angeles DUI Lawyer Law Firm

By Los Angeles DUI Lawyer Law Firm

At Los Angeles DUI Lawyer, each attorney takes great pride in their ability to protect their client’s rights and offer them a sound and meaningful defense. DUI cases are often challenging, but they don’t have to be devastating. Each case taken on by an attorney at the firm is aggressively represented using tried and true defenses that have been used quite successfully in the past. Each case is unique and requires the attorney to offer a personalized touch to ensure the client is seen in the best light possible.

Understanding California DUI Laws

California laws that pertain to DUI arrests are extremely strict. Jail time, high fines, community service, and the loss of driving privileges are all possible. As soon as an arrest takes place, it’s essential for the person charged to hire a reputable DUI attorney who is well-versed in the California laws that surround this type of case. Whether a person is involved in an accident or simply gets a DUI charge, the consequences are life-changing.

The Legal Process

The legal process involves many hours of research, collecting verifiable evidence, and building a solid defense that will be used to not only protect each client’s rights but also aggressively defend them in court. Los Angeles DUI Lawyer must ask the tough questions and get to the bottom of each situation. They will communicate with law enforcement agencies and meet deadlines that have been put in place by the court. All the while answering the defendant’s questions and keeping them informed of their progress.

Protecting A Client’s Rights

There are many times when a case can be overturned. A few of the most common include:

No probable cause for the traffic stop

The police officer didn’t follow protocol

Passing a field sobriety test

Illegal search of the defendant’s vehicle

A reputable attorney can identify these missteps and get their defendant’s case dismissed. At Los Angeles DUI Lawyer, the attorneys are well-versed in what to look for when researching an arrest. Every case is different and the small subtleties may be telling when it comes to whether or not the arrest or pending charges are valid.

