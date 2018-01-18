Expert advice from Orange County DUI Attorney Law Firm

By Orange County DUI Attorney Law Firm

Getting a DUI is never an easy thing to go through. At the very least, your driver’s license will be suspended for several months, rendering you unable to drive during that time.

This can have major implications for your life, as it can make it more difficult for you to get to work each day and to complete your daily errands. If driving is a part of your job, you will likely lose your job as well and find it challenging to find new employment in the future.

If this is your second or third DUI offense, you’ll be looking at a hefty fine and possibly jail time in addition to losing your license. Without adequate legal representation in court, you run the risk of being subjected to the highest possible penalty.

Luckily for you, the experienced lawyers at Orange County DUI Attorney Law Firm are here to help. The team has been operating in the Southern California area for more than 29 years, so they have the experience needed to help get you the most favorable results possible from your court case.

The process starts with a free, no-obligation consultation to review the specifics of your case. Then, your attorney will be able to help you evaluate all of the options available to you to resolve the matter as quickly and easily as possible, with minimal disruption to your life.

The attorney that you work within their office will always be the same attorney who represents you in court. This is in stark contrast to many other DUI law firms in the area, where you’ll often get passed off to a paralegal or another less experienced attorney when the primary attorneys are busy with other cases.

At Orange County DUI Attorney, your case will always be a top priority for your lawyer, so you can have confidence in knowing that you are getting the best representation possible from an attorney who is committed to your case. Your lawyer will do everything possible to achieve a favorable resolution to your case.

The lawyers at Orange County DUI Attorney have a proven track record of helping clients in DUI cases. Because they specialize in this area, they have the skills and knowledge necessary to advocate on your behalf to help you resolve your case in court. All they do are DUI cases, so you know you’re in good hands.

In some cases, you may be able to appeal your license suspension so that you don’t lose your driving privileges while your case is in progress. Your attorney will let you know if this is a possibility for you and will argue on your behalf in court. Maintaining your license can help you keep your job and avoid other complications due to your DUI. Of course, this is not possible in every case, but your attorney will do everything possible to achieve this for you if you are eligible.

The main office for the law firm is located at 4000 MacArthur Blvd, East Tower Suite #602, Newport Beach, CA 92660. To schedule an appointment for your initial private consultation, call 949-377-2280. One of the associates at the law firm will assist you in setting up an appointment at a time that is most convenient for you.