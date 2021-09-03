By Tom Cesarini

With things finally opening up in our communities, we are happy to see people out and about (taking prop-er precautions, of course). At Amici House, we are excited to reopen and bring back our diverse programs. This month provides a variety of events and initiatives for you to engage with your community and give back to our causes that benefit the neighborhood. Stop by when you are in the neighborhood to say hello, and get a cup of fresh coffee or tea from our caffè. We look forward to seeing you!

All the Happenings in September

September 16 | Musicar­ramba! International Music Series

Our monthly music series features a variety of talented local performers spanning multiple music genres. This month we are proud to feature opera singers Rosario Monetti and Victoria Robertson.

Get your tickets at www.convivio.yapsody.com.

September 18 | il Club Chiacchiere (Chat Club)

Our newest program offers a winning combination of conversation (in Italian, of course), vino, and appetizers. Join us for lively talk among old friends or make some new ones while you’re at it and indulge in the beauty of the Italian language. Register at www.conviviosociety.org.

September 21 | Our Take on Taco Tuesday

Get out and mingle under the stars in our idyllic park setting while enjoying some great beverages and even bet-ter street tacos, which provide a nice international flair to our mix of cultural programming. Live Latin jazz rounds out a great evening with friends old and new. Registration information will be posted soon on our site.

Join the Caritàzza Coffee Club

Amici House is also home to Caffè Caritàzza, our nonprofit espresso bar that helps to raise funds for our pro-grams. We also partner with Washington Elementary School in Little Italy to help raise funds for the school’s unsheltered and at-risk youth. Now we have a way you can get a great cup of coffee while supporting our com-munity efforts: The Caritazza Coffee Club. For one low, monthly subscription, you can get your fill of our fine espresso or tea drinks. Join at www.caffecaritazza.org.

Join the Little Italy Social Club

Want to enjoy our programs and events as a member and get amazing benefits? How about complimentary and discounted drinks? Discounts on admission? VIP seating? Learn more at www.conviviosociety.org and get in on all the fun goings-on as a member of our club.

— Tom Cesarini is the chief leadership officer and founder of Convivio and also serves as the Italian Honorary Consul in San Diego. Convivio provides advocates, donors, and volunteers the organizational capacity to ad-vance Italian cultural identity, preserve Italian cultural-heritage assets, cultivate community and fellowship, and foster multicultural awareness through the humanities. Visit: conviviosociety.org | Follow: @conviviosociety.