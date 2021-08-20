Unexpected injuries can wreak havoc on a person’s life and finances as much as their bodies. Whether through missed wages, cost of healthcare, or loss of future income, people who have been injured due to other’s negligence or misconduct deserve fair compensation.

To be reimbursed, find a trustworthy personal injury attorney to fight for you because insurance companies are typically not easy to work with on the responsible party’s side, sometimes even trying to get their hands on some of your settlement.

Here are some tips to find the right San Diego personal injury attorney.

Where to find an attorney?

There are numerous ways to find personal attorneys in San Diego, from traditional means like Yellow Pages to a friend’s referral. Other lawyers you may know can help direct you to a lawyer with the specialty you are looking for that they consider an expert.

The internet has also opened up new methods of finding an attorney you can trust. Googling “best personal injury attorney San Diego” leads to helpful results like legal directories and the sites of many attorneys, one of which is Gomez Trial Attorneys, located right on Broadway.

They’ve been around since 2005 and have a fantastic history of success. If you look at the case results listed on their site, you’ll find a lot of high payout settlements, including $106,000,000 in a wrongful death case and $16,200,000 in a slip and fall/brain injury case.

Finding a San Diego personal injury attorney with such a high success rate is crucial as your advocate, because it ensures they can get you the most compensation available.

Review sites let you view whether other people found the personal injury attorney personable, caring, and professional. There are also services to help find an attorney, such as the San Diego County Bar Association’s referral and information services.

What makes a good personal injury attorney?

Personal injury attorneys meet with potential clients after what may be a traumatic experience. You need an attorney who demonstrates empathy and concern while hearing the details of your case.

Being able to listen thoroughly to clients is a necessary way to build trust and good communication. Attorneys should also be honest about the likelihood of your case winning in court. They should demonstrate knowledge of the laws surrounding your case and have previous courtroom and negotiation experience in handling this type of case.

In addition to their interpersonal skills, it is essential that they are also competent in court so you have the best possible outcome. As mentioned above, internet reviews and case results can be good ways to see if others have had a positive experience with this attorney.

Another aspect to look for is whether the office is responsive or communicative. It can be frustrating to work with an attorney with a caseload that prevents them from being available to speak with you about your own case. A focused practice with a specialty like injuries from car collisions means they should be able to focus on your case. Dedication from the attorney you hire is one of the most important aspects in making sure you receive just compensation.

How much should a personal injury attorney charge?

A personal injury attorney with integrity will offer free consultations and not charge any fees unless they win your settlement or court case. Looking for attorneys with free case evaluations that only charge contingency fees means they will help you at no cost to you. This also means if you lose your case, you will not have poured more money into trying to win compensation for your injury.

Free case evaluations are especially important, as they allow you to meet with multiple personal injury attorneys until you find one you feel confident is ready to fight for you.

Have you recently been injured despite no fault of your own?

If you were injured by someone else’s recklessness in San Diego or the surrounding areas, we recommend Gomez Trial Attorneys. With a proven track record and a reputable legal presence in the area, they’re a great firm to begin your search with. You can find more information about them below. As with all injuries, make seeking medical help your top priority before beginning your pursuit for compensation.

Gomez Trial Attorneys, Injury & Accident Lawyers

655 West Broadway

Suite 1700

San Diego, CA 92101

619-237-3490