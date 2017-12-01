Food and Drink Blotter: December 2017

By Frank Sabatini Jr.

For those who actually observe little-known food holidays, National Cotton Candy Day on Dec. 7 will be recognized at Café 21 in the Gaslamp Quarter with an offer called “vino on a cloud.” When purchasing bottles of moscato, champagne, prosecco, cava or rosè, guests will receive wine glasses topped with cotton candy made in-house. The bottles range from $25 to $38.

The restaurant, which uses locally grown organic ingredients in its food and cocktails, also has a location at 2736 Adams Ave. in University Heights. 802 Fifth Ave., 619-795-0721, cafe-21.com.

______________________________________________________

A family-run taco establishment that stays open past 2 a.m. on the weekends recently opened in the East Village. It’s called Fuego, which chef-manager Chris Luciano says focuses on high-quality meats such as filet mignon and short ribs. Those, along with shrimp and other proteins, end up in tacos, burritos and quesadillas using hand-made tortillas.

“We also toast our cheese and sell carne asada chips, which are a fancy spin on nachos,” he said, adding that the eatery opened in the space that previously housed J Wok and just received a full liquor license.

A cocktail menu is still in the works, although wine and nearly two dozen types of beer are currently available. 744 Market St., 619-795-7887, eatfuego.com.

______________________________________________________

Renovations have temporarily closed Don Chido in the Gaslamp Quarter as the owners give the colorful Mexican restaurant an interior makeover, which is scheduled to be completed early next year. Its promoters say the changes will give patrons “an elevated lounge experience with music and dancing” as well as a larger selection of agave spirits. Upgrades to the food menu are also in the works. 527 Fifth Ave., 619-232-8226, donchido.com.

______________________________________________________

Salmon candy? It’s one of the hard-to-find seafood treats you’ll find at Fishmonger’s Market & Seafood, which held its grand opening Nov. 26 in the Middletown space it shares with Fifty Seven Degrees wine and beer bar.

The salmon candy, made commonly by Indian tribes in the Northwest and Alaska, is prepared onsite using maple syrup and brown sugar. The six-day process involves marinating strips of the fish before they’re smoked and then air-dried. They sell for $39 per pound.

Other fresh seafood available in the display case includes Dungeness crab from the Bay Area, wild jumbo shrimp from Ecuador and Canadian baccala.

The market-restaurant is the brainchild of Frank Terzoli (a.k.a. Frankie the Bull), who gained national celebrity after competing on such television shows as Top Chef, Cutthroat Kitchen and Man vs. Child. 1735 Hancock St., 619-756-7345, fishmongersmarkets.com.

______________________________________________________

Herb & Eatery’s recently introduced “pizza parlor menu” gives diners in Little Italy some alternative wood-fired pie choices, provided they visit the culinary market between 4:30 and 8:30 p.m. on any day.

The “fun guy” pizza features wild mushrooms, truffle goat cheese, garlic confit and arugula.

There’s also the “say cheese,” topped with four different curds and crispy garlic. And for those who embrace pineapple on their pizza, “the luau” combines the fruit with buttery taleggio cheese, habanero peppers, red onions and speck.

The pizzas range from $15 to $18 each. 2210 Kettner Blvd., 619-794-2790, herbandeatery.com.

______________________________________________________

A modern Chinese restaurant named Monkey King has opened in the Gaslamp Quarter to the tune of handcrafted cocktails, boozy punch bowls and dishes, such as Hong Kong-style drunken lobster and Peking duck chow fun.

The venture was launched by a small group of local entrepreneurs who named the restaurant after an illegal gambling house that operated in San Diego’s Chinatown in the late 1800s.

Heading the kitchen is executive chef Brendan Mica, who previously served as chef de cuisine at The Standard High Line in Manhattan.

Food will be served until midnight Sunday through Thursday, and until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. 467 Fifth Ave., 619-359-8897, monkeykingsd.com.

— Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@rr.san.com.