One of Downtown’s more unique preparations of nachos can be found at El Chingon, and for half-price on Nov. 6. In honor of National Nachos Day, and the dish will sell for only $5.50 per order. It features a tower of freshly fried tortilla chips topped with a blend of cheeses, citrus cream, candied jalapenos, guacamole and pico de gallo. Protein choices include al pastor, grilled shrimp, pollo asada and more. 560 Fifth Ave., 619-501-1919, elchingon.com.

__________________________________________________________________________

As a departure from its usual wine dinners, the bay-front Top of the Market restaurant is swapping out vino for bourbon to complement a seasonal four-course meal crafted by executive chef Jeremy Loomis. The various bourbons will be supplied by Angel’s Envy, a Kentucky-based distillery known for its small-batch productions. Scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., Nov. 11, courses include everything from country ham with buttermilk biscuits to cheddar-stuffed dates, seared scallops and duck leg confit. The cost is $99 per person and includes the bourbon pairings. 750 N. Harbor Drive, 619-232-3474, thefishmarket.com.

__________________________________________________________________________

Our city’s largest epicurean event returns with the 15th annual San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival, to be held Nov. 11–18 at more than 40 venues citywide. The festival offers a packed schedule of cooking classes, chef dinners and wine events throughout town during the period.

Most of them culminate with the Grand Tasting, which runs from noon to 3 p.m., Nov. 17, on the spacious lawns of Embarcadero Marina Park North. (400 Kettner Blvd.) Visitors can sample foods from more than 60 restaurants and companies while sipping beer, wine and spirits from nearly 100 purveyors. General admission to the tasting is $135. VIP tickets, which includes 1 a.m. admission, are $225. For a complete schedule of festival events, visit sandiegowineclassic.com.

__________________________________________________________________________

The Texas-basedont, near the intersection of Broadway and Pacific Highway. The two-story luxury restaurant is located within the new InterContinental Hotel and greets with a modern mid-century design.

The menu offers prime steaks, fresh seafood and classic side dishes with gourmet spins. Known also for its ambitious wine program, the restaurant will serve dinner-only on Nov. 3 and 4, and then lunch and dinner starting at 11 a.m. every day thereafter. 901 Bayfront Court, 619-272-5060, delfriscos.com.

__________________________________________________________________________

In honor of a speakeasy that operated nearly a century ago inside The US Grant hotel is Rendezvous, a new handsomely furnished lounge that seats about 100 guests and features a stand-alone bar and cocktail cart. Accessible from Broadway through its own entrance, the drink offerings span from French-inspired cocktails to wines, ales and ciders. On hand is an innovative ice-cutting machine used for customizing the shapes of ice cubes to certain drinks, many of which are served in period stemware. Small plates and cheese platters are also available. 326 Broadway, 619-232-3121, rendezvoussd.com.

__________________________________________________________________________

What can be called “anti-taco Tuesdays” has kicked off at Lola 55, where the newly introduced event spotlights high-end tacos priced at $16 apiece. Potential fillings include duck breast, seared foie gras, fig mole, quail egg and more.

Though on one Tuesday every month (check the web site for specific dates), it will take the event outdoors to its neighboring HUB space. On those Tuesdays, guests can score two tacos for $15, which also includes rice, beans and agua fresca. 1290 F St., 619-542-9155, lola55catering.com.

— Frank Sabatini Jr can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.