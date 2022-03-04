By Frank Sabatini Jr.

New chef, new horizons for RMD Group

A young, powerhouse chef has taken on the role of culinary director for San Diego’s ever-expanding RMD Group.

Wilfried Bergerhausen steps aboard after recently working as corporate chef for a New York City-based restaurant group that operates venues in London, Dubai, San Tropez and Miami. He also served as executive chef at the acclaimed Le Cirque in the Bellagio Las Vegas, where at the age of 28 he helped earn the restaurant a five-star Forbes rating.

Bergerhausen is a native of France and obtained much of his formal training there at prestigious schools and restaurants. His culinary style is known to be eclectic and modern, but with respect to tradition. He will oversee menu development for all of RMD’s kitchens, which include Lumi, Rustic Root, Huntress, Ballast Point Brewing Company, Hard Rock Hotel’s Float and more. rmdgroupsd.com.

Attention wine lovers

Hillcrest will see the arrival later this year of a tasting room by Pali Wine Co., which specializes in Pinot Noir and Chardonnay made from grapes grown on its Santa Ynez vineyards. The company operates an outlet in Little Italy (2130 India St.) and has additional tasting rooms in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara.

A rep we spoke to at the Little Italy location said the company recently secured the space previously occupied by Oscar Wilde’s Pub for its second San Diego location. He added that it will be about seven months before it opens. Expect wines by the glass and bottles as well as vino-friendly fare that will include cheese and charcuterie boards.

Some things are for free

In celebration of its 10th anniversary, Lucky’s Lunch Counter near Petco Park will be giving away one free overstuffed sandwich on March 16 to each customer who signs up for the eatery’s newsletter via a QR code available for scanning upon arrival. The giveaway will run from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until supplies last.

Visitors can choose from the following options: Corned beef; pastrami; honey-roasted ham; roasted turkey; roast beef; tuna salad; or chicken breast salad.

A San Diego chef is on the James Beard Foundation radar

Anthony Wells of Juniper & Ivy in Little Italy is a semifinalist for a James Beard Foundation Award in the category of “Best Chef: California.”

Normally held each year across several categories, the awards were suspended since 2020 because of internal ethics issues as well as the impact Covid had on the restaurant industry. Their return reveals a semifinalist list that will bestow national honors to outstanding restaurateur, chef, baker, restaurant, bar program, and more.

Wells is the only San Diego candidate in both the stateside and national categories. His career at Juniper & Ivy began in 2014, when he helped open the restaurant as its sous chef. He soon ascended to chef de cuisine before taking the position of executive chef.

The foundation will announce the finalists on March 16, followed by a presentation of winners June 13 during an awards ceremony in Chicago. 2228 Kettner Blvd., 619-269-9036, juniperandivy.com.

Cold and Dazzling

The gelato repertoire at An’s Dry Cleaning in North Park never loses creativity. Since the shop opened a new location in Del Mar under the name An’s Hatmakers (1555 Camino Del Mar, Suite 115), a handful of new flavors with intriguing names have been added to the menu, which rotates every two weeks.

They include “Hanfu,” made with pomegranate, grapefruit and orange blossom. Another called “Denim” unites banana, caramel and Nutella, while “Newsboy” is simpler in comparison in its offering of vanilla gelato with macademia nuts.

“When we create a new flavor, we give it time to shine on the menu and then bring it back every month or so, depending sometimes on the seasonal aspect of it,” said Taylor Paris, head of operations.

For the latest menu, visit the web site. 3017 Adams Ave., 619-450-6166, adcgelato.com.

Trendy shrimp

Rubio’s Coastal Grill has joined the craze for red Argentinian shrimp, which boast a sweet, buttery flavor similar to Maine lobster tail.

For a limited time that we hope lasts forever, the San Diego-based chain will feature the wild-caught crustaceans in a chipotle-honey preparation. Customers can savor it in bowl, burrito or plate form.

The shrimp have become hot sellers in restaurants and grocery stores over the past two years. They are trawled from clean, icy waters off the southern tip of Argentina, and boast attractive red threads when cooked. rubios.com.

