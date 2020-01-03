By Frank Sabatini Jr.

Get your fix of Philly cheesesteaks, burgers, beer, spirits and other creature comforts at the new Bottle Rocket in the East Village.

Formerly Monkey Paw, the venture is owned in part by Matt Guilbert, who is also a partner at The Regal Beagle in in Middletown. (3659 India St.)

The quaint space received a “visual facelift” featuring brighter colors, said Guilbert. It’s open from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Sunday through Thursday, and until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. 805 16th St.

City Tacos will replace the now-shuttered Larry’s Deli near Petco Park in the next two months, according to a manager from the original North Park location. Over the past decade, the eatery has expanded into La Mesa, Imperial Beach and Encinitas. It is lauded for its unique sauces and garnishes used in tacos filled with assorted proteins such as lamb, and vegetables such as sauteed spinach and portobello mushrooms. 324 Seventh Ave., citytacossd.com.

The newly opened Gaslamp Breakfast Company has replaced The Dive SKC, and it offers a menu of classic and creative dishes such as steak and eggs, bacon or vegan omelets, orange-thyme waffles, fried rice Benedict with crispy ham, and more. There are also craft beers and kombucha on tap, as well as cocktails made with assorted fruits and vegetables.

Situated in a 3,148-square-foot space, the restaurant is patterned after North Park Breakfast Company, which opened several months ago at 3131 University Ave. Both are owned and operated by the Rise & Shine Restaurant Group, which also runs Breakfast Republic, Fig Tree Cafe, El Jardin Cantina, and Feast & Fareway. 551 J St., 619-937-3074, breakfast-company.com.

The original Aztec word for agave is “metl.” It’s also the name of a new Gaslamp Quarter bar and restaurant specializing in mescals, tequila, whiskeys, creative cocktails and free live music.

Metl Bar & Restaurant was launched by Jenna Elskamp and her husband, Randy, in the space previously occupied by The Hopping Pig, of which Jenna had a small stake.

“We never had a cover charge for live music at The Hopping Pig and we want to continue allowing local bands to pub themselves out there,” she said, noting that throughout the month of January bands are booked on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Starting in February, they’ll be featured on Wednesdays as well.

A regular menu of casual fare is also in place. It features everything from fish tacos and Buffalo wings to soups, flatbreads, burgers and steak frites. 748 Fifth Ave., 619-546-6424, metlsd.com.

What was known as The Grand Lobby Bar inside Downtown’s towering Manchester Grand Hyatt has remodeled and renamed The Landing. The new, modern design features custom woodwork, marble tabletops and a glass centerpiece mural illustrating crystal-blue water.

The beverage lineup now focuses on high-end wines, rare liquors and the option of build your own cocktail from a selection of spirits, bitters, syrups and garnishes. From the revised food menu, customers can also build their own charcuterie boards. The redo is part of a completed property-wide renovation. 1 Market Place, 619-232-1234, manchestergrand.hyatt.com.

— Frank Sabatini Jr. can be reached at fsabatini@san.rr.com.