By Christopher Gomez

This year, in conjunction with the Little Italy Food Hall, the Little Italy Association is welcoming the Little Italy Urban Challenge, a fun-filled community scavenger hunt around our beautiful neighborhood.

Taking place on Sunday, September 26 at the Piazza della Famiglia, the scavenger hunt kicks off at 1 p.m. with live music from 1-3 p.m., perfect for you to have an activity just after finishing Sunday brunch. Once the answers are revealed at 3 p.m., we invite you to stick around the Piazza to enjoy some live music until 5:30 p.m. alongside drinks and delicious bites from our local restaurants to really end your weekend on a high note!

For the scavenger hunt, teams of two will receive clues and search around the neighborhood for answers hidden among the streets and local businesses. The scavenger hunt will be between Ash to Hawthorne, and Kettner to Columbia. Teams will have two hours to search around Little Italy for the answers and take a selfie with the answer. Teams are allowed to use their phones to assist them but the participants in each team must stick together. The first three teams to answer the most correctly in the shortest time are the winners. Some clues are easy, some are hard. It will be a true test to see how well you know Little Italy!

Tickets include a branded shirt for each participant. First prize team receives a $200 Food Hall gift card, second place receives a $100 gift card, third place receives a $50 gift card, plus additional prizes from local businesses including the Crack Shack, Theory Hair Studio, Urban Boutique Hotel and much more! Tickets can be purchased for $40.

Make sure to stop by and show just how much you know Little Italy! We can’t wait to see you!

For the latest updates on Little Italy, please visit us at LittleItalySD.com or follow us on Instagram @LittleItalySD, Twitter @LittleItalySD and Facebook @LittleItalySD.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s District Manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.