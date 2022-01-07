By Diana Cavagnaro

Once again the Gaslamp went to the dogs with the 13th Annual Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade on Dec. 19. Pets and their owners gathered all decked out in their best holiday costumes, ready to celebrate the season. The parade began under the Gaslamp Quarter Archway and marched down the 5th Avenue promenade. They were led by the Grand Marshall Super Corgi Jojo with Josephine Sarmiento and Sir Ruffles Von Vicious with Jan Savage. Sir Ruffles von Vicious is a dog rescued from a ruff life who is now happy and doing good deeds. Jojo was featured on Disney’s show It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer. Farmer crosses the country meeting dogs who are making our lives better and documenting them for the show.

Following the parade the participants sauntered over to the first-ever Pups at the Pub Paw-ty from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. on 4th and 5th. The participants enjoyed tasting from 10 craft beers with live music by DJ. The festivities included pups and peeps games and a lot of pupfastic fun such as having your picture taken with Santa. There even was a dance contest for the dogs. The contestants all received a complimentary goody bag.

All the critters were winners at this pet friendly event, although awards were handed out to several outstanding pets and their owners. Sir Ruffles Von Vicious and Jan Savage won the first ever Stella Award given for outstanding Hooman and Pup Duo. Stella was the rescue chihuahua of Taylor Kahle who lost her life Downtown last April. Kentucky and Derby won the Grey Friars Bobby award. Best in Show was Mary Salinas Caraway with her 16 year-old Yorkshire terrier and this qualifies them as the 2022 Grand Marshall.

Additional prizes were given for Best Christmas Spirit, Best Matching Costumes (Owner/Pet), Best Gaslamp Themed Outfit, Cutest Pet, Most Outrageous Costume and Best Group Costume. Two of the sponsors of this pet-friendly event were The Cat Café and the Chiefy Café. The Cat Café is located in Downtown on Island Ave. This is a café where you can come and have the opportunity to interact with some furry friends. They adopt the cats out so there will be new cats every time you visit. The Chiefy Café located on 6th Avenue has as its mascot Chiefy. This dog-friendly café has little treats for your furry friends.

The Holiday Pet Parade is an annual event presented by the Gaslamp Quarter Association in the Iconic Historic Heart of San Diego. If you would like to attend next year’s parade stay tuned for updates at www.gaslamp.org.

— Diana Cavagnaro is an internationally renowned Couture Milliner based in Alpine, California. Learn more about our Hat Designer, Teacher & Blogger at www.DianaCavagnaro.com