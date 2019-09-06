Since his debut release of “Crazy Life” in 1973, Gino Vannelli has remained one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music. His voice is as memorable as his hair, as he has been dubbed, “The Canadian singer-songwriter with a lion’s mane.” Vannelli’s evolving music has kept his fan base growing for over 40 years. From rock to jazz to soul and even classical, this singer/songwriter/producer has left no musical stone unturned, with an amazing 19 albums under his belt, most hitting the Billboard charts. His “Live in LA,” a concert shot at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, California, hit the No. 1 spot on Amazon.

Vannelli is a living legend, and his live shows should be seen to be believed. Some things get better with age, and Vannelli is a living embodiment of that sentiment. Whether performing piano-voice concerts in theaters, singing before symphony orchestras in concert halls, accompanied by big bands or a pop ensemble — and all to throngs of enthusiastic fans — Vannelli remains impassioned and true to his art as ever. His standing as a powerful and innovative live performer — and his well-hewn musical skills as composer, poet, producer, arranger, and bandleader — keep his career rising to greater heights.

Some highlights of Vannelli’s illustrious career include the following: 20 million records sold worldwide; first Caucasian artist to perform on “Soul Train”; performing with Stevie Wonder; and performing for Pope John Paul. Today Vannelli continues to perform worldwide — Mexico, South America, Asia, South Africa, and Europe are some of the areas to which he brings his musical talents and artistry.

Stellar Sounds Open-Air Concerts Presents Gino Vannelli

Friday, Oct. 11 / 8 p.m. / Amici Park in Little Italy

VIP table seating (individual seating — four chairs to a table) $140/guest:

Includes individual seating at VIP table, early entrance to venue (6 p.m.), dinner provided by award-winning RoVino in Little Italy, drink service at tables, discounted parking at Washington Elementary School lots.

General seating: $70/guest:

Individual seating (folding chair); enjoy food truck cuisine on site.

About Stellar Sounds Open-Air Concerts

Stellar Sounds strikes the perfect balance between nostalgic and cutting edge. The concert series spotlights an eclectic lineup of classic and contemporary artists known for their enduring musicality, captivating narratives, and audience connections. Set against the enchanting backdrop of Amici Park — an urban oasis just steps away from Little Italy’s bustling business corridor — Stellar Sounds represents the unique convergence of culture, causes, and community that inspires Convivio’s mission.

Proceeds from Stellar Sounds benefit Convivio education, arts, and culture programs as well as benefit Convivio’s partner, the Washington Elementary School Foundation, for the school’s programs and its homeless and at-risk youth (30% of the school’s population).

— Convivio cultivates community and fellowship, advances Italian cultural identity, and fosters multicultural awareness in the arts and humanities through education and research, social enrichment, and innovative programming.

Visit: conviviosociety.org

Follow along: @conviviosociety (Facebook / Instagram / Twitter)