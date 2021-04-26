The Irish Outreach Center and the Irish Congress of Southern California are hosting a raffle to win two round-trip tickets to Ireland. This is a great opportunity for any Irish or Irish-at-heart San Diegan to travel to the Emerald Isle. Raffle tickets are only $10, or three can be purchased for $20. The tickets must be used by December 15, 2021 and are made available by Aer Lingus. The drawing will be held at The Ould Sod Irish pub in Normal Heights at 5pm on Saturday May 1. In addition to the trip to Ireland, a couple of Irish Cavan Crystal pieces will be raffled as well to two lucky runner-up winners. To purchase raffle tickets, please email: irishcongress317@gmail.com. Winners will not need to be present to win.