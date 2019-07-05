With San Diego’s summer in full swing, we look forward to fun in the sun around the “Jewel of San Diego.” Friends of Balboa Park, a nonprofit that champions the legacy and beauty of the park, is stewarding a number of exclusive opportunities for the community to enhance Balboa Park throughout the coming weeks:

3rd annual National Carousel Day

Date: Thursday, July 25

Time: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Location: Balboa Park Carousel

Cost: Free!

Join Friends of Balboa Park at the third annual National Carousel Day on Thursday, July 25, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., at the historic Balboa Park Carousel. The event will be filled with entertainment, food, children’s activities, and free carousel rides all day!

Featured family-friendly entertainment will includethe Hullabaloo Band, Kathryn the Grape, J7 Productions, Ms. Twisty, face painting and more!

Delectable food vendors will also be available, and a portion of sales will be donated to the Balboa Park Carousel.

This event has been made possible through the generous support of the city of San Diego’s Commission for Arts & Culture, Jim and Carmen Hughes, George Hardy, Kathy Lazzaro and numerous other donors.

Balboa Park Carousel History Lecture

Date: Saturday, Aug. 17

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Balboa Park Carousel

Cost: Friends $10 members; $20 nonmembers

Prominent local historical architect David Marshall, president of Heritage Architecture & Planning and board chairman of Friends of Balboa Park, will be giving a lecture about the historical significance of the iconic Balboa Park Carousel and Friends’ plans for its future. The landmark, one of the oldest of its kind in the nation, will be in the spotlight for its architectural significance. Please RSVP for this very special event: events@friendsofbalboapark.org.

Balboa Park Carousel

In 2017, Friends purchased the historic Balboa Park Carousel, and launched a multi-year $3 million fundraising capital campaign to restore and complete the purchase of the carousel. The campaign recently surpassed the $1.9 million mark, thanks to the community’s generosity. We still have a ways to go to reach our next milestone, and need your support. Please consider a donation today, and help preserve one of the park’s most beloved icons!

Benefits of being a Friend

Friends is celebrating our 20th anniversary this year, and is commemorating this milestone by launching a new membership program that rewards supporters and encourages even more people to join our efforts to make a meaningful difference in Balboa Park. Join online at friendsofbalboapark.org/membership.

For more information on Friends’ events and park improvement projects, or to support the Balboa Park Carousel, call 619-232-2282 or visit friendsofbalboapark.org