Harrah’s Resort Southern California will be hosting a job fair Thursday, June 24 from 10am to 3pm at both their Corked Lounge and outside at The Courtyard. The event is being billed as the Pay Meets Pay job fair, and is open to all who would like to work at the resort. Job applicants are encouraged to bring a resume and vie for over 200 open positions at the resort. To make things more fun, if you land a job at Harrah’s, you will receive a two-night stay as a thank you after completing 90 days on the job. That way, new employees can live the guest experience themselves.

Angelica Gamble Wong is the Vice President of People, Culture and Experience at Harrah’s and is excited about the upcoming job fair. “Harrah’s Resort Southern California is an incredibly unique, special place to work, Wong said. “The Pay Meets Play job fair is a particularly important initiative to us right now because we want to ensure all of our Team Members are able to have their very own fun experience, and that extends to the hiring process, especially after this past year.

The resort features two luxury towers, three pools and an 11,000 square foot spa. In addition, it is home to Southern California’s first tribally owned craft brewery. Wong adds that working at the resort is unlike working anywhere else. “At Harrah’s Resort Southern California, internal competitions, celebrations and finding the fun in everything we do is as much a part of our jobs as our day-to-day responsibilities. With the two-night stay incentive, future employees are able to pursue careers with a “side of play” to meet an appropriate work/life balance—something we’re quite passionate about here at Harrah’s Resort SoCal.”

Harrah’s Resort Southern California is located at 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way in Valley Center Northeast of Escondido.