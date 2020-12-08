There is information out there which will try to get you from A to B as reliably as the best logistics and transportation business. Beginners should know that getting into the business isn’t too difficult – it can be started with a single vehicle. However, the difficulty comes when you’re trying to grow and establish yourself among a very competitive market. A lot of those difficulties can stem from missteps early on in the business’s inception and start. Here are a few things to consider to help you to build a successful logistics and transportation business.

Financing

Business owners must choose the right means of funding the business. With a business plan in mind, the decision on where to finalise the backing is probably clear. Other logistics and transportation businesses will need more start-up money than others. However, there are a few options.

Number one is sourcing finance from a bank. You would need to begin and send off a business loan application.

Number two is investors. Finding the right investors can be a tricky task. However, in recent years, venture capitalists have started to show a keen interest in this type of business. Due to technological innovation, the industry is more of an interesting proposition.

Number three is self-funding, or bootstrapping. Beginning a business from scratch can make things more difficult, but, in some ways, it is simpler. Ensuring that personal and business finances don’t mingle is an important first step, as both you and your business are separate taxable entities. Also, while you might not be paying yourself for your work early on, you shouldn’t just be taking and taking from your own pot of money. It should be structured and logical. Your own personal finance health is still of great importance.

The operating costs of this type of business can differ. Fuel is obviously a variable. However, with fuel cards, it should be easy to keep track of and then adjust the budget accordingly. Insurance is always mandatory. Insurers like NEXT Insurance will offer personalised policies which will keep your general liability insurance costs slim, and include important coverage like commercial auto insurance, but nothing extra which would add unnecessary dollars to the price.

Competition

Keeping an eye on what the rest of the industry is doing will help you be competitive and plan ahead. This isn’t necessarily just about adapting to pricing strategies to stay affordable.

New technology could be adopted by other businesses which could elevate their standard and leave you behind. If one competitor has a newer GMC Savana which has a higher towing capacity than your Ford Transit for example, then customers might be swayed away from you.

Additionally, tax legislation, grants, and bursaries can change and offer great opportunities for the business to capitalise on.

Employees

A business always needs the right employees. It’s an easy thing to say and a hard thing to achieve. Businesses with a robust training system will help raise the minimum standard while also ensuring that important knowledge and expertise is kept in-house.

Drivers are assumed to be the most important aspect of logistics and transportation business. This isn’t wrong. They need to be competent to get people or goods quickly, safely, and reliably to where they need to be, and have good customer service skills and professionalism to make that experience as pleasant as possible.

However, a thought should be spared for the back-office staff. They are arguably the heart of the business. If a piece of data is wrong, or there is a delay between information being received and distributed, etc., then drivers will be late and with the wrong cargo. Having the right staff in this area, armed with the right cloud computing software to improve efficiency, is integral to business performance.