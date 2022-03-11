Graduation can be a time of mixed emotions. You’re excited to start your new life, but also feel a little scared about what the future holds. One of the biggest worries for recent graduates is finding a job. It can be tough competing with all of the other individuals looking for work. That’s why many people visit specialist job websites and seek expert advice from professionals.

If you’re currently concerned about your employment prospects, read on because this article will tell you how to increase your chances of landing a dream job after graduation.

Keep Learning And Developing New Skills

Even when you’ve finished college or university, you should stay up-to-date on the latest trends in your field. Try to learn new skills that will give you an advantage over your competitors. There are many ways to do this, such as taking online courses, attending workshops or seminars, or simply reading industry-related news and articles. By continuously learning and keeping your skills fresh, you’ll be in a much better position when you start job hunting.

You may even wish to extend your full-time education. The people who apply to the University of Canberra demonstrate the popularity of attending top universities for graduate employment. It’s possible to take postgraduate courses that have been designed by industry experts in order to give you the greatest chance of success.

Start Your Job Search Early

Don’t wait until your course has finished before you begin looking for a job. The sooner you start searching, the more time you’ll have to find a post that’s a good fit for you. You’ll be able to network with people in your industry and learn about various opportunities. There are many resources available to help you with your search – including those at university – so be sure to take advantage of them.

Give yourself plenty of time to check out different companies and positions and to submit your applications. By applying early, you can ensure that you’re one of the first candidates considered for the position. Additionally, you may be eligible for an earlier interview date or decision deadline.

Customize Your Resume

A resume is a document that highlights your skills, experiences, and qualifications. It should be adapted for each job you apply for, highlighting what’s most relevant to that role. One way to customize your resume is to use keywords. Keywords are the words or phrases that describe the specific skills and qualities an employer is looking for in a candidate. You can find them by reading the job description carefully and making a list of the key requirements and responsibilities. Once you have a list, you can incorporate them into your resume – in your Skills or Work History section.

Another way to customize your resume is to include information that’s specific to the company you’re applying for. For example, if you’re applying for a job at a company that sells products online, you might want to highlight your experience with e-commerce platforms. If you’re applying for a job in accounting, you might want to list your experience with bookkeeping software or your degree in accounting.

Do Some Networking And Attend Career Fairs

Networking is the process of meeting and getting to know people who might be able to help you achieve your career goals. It’s important to network with a variety of people, including:

People who work in the field you’re interested in

People who work for the company you’d like to work for

People who went to your college or university

People who are connected to your family and friends

You can make new contacts through attending events, joining organizations, volunteering, or connecting with people online.

Career fairs are events that allow job seekers to interact with potential employers. They also give you an opportunity to practice your elevator pitch, which is a brief summary of your skills and experience. At these events, you can learn about different companies, their hiring process, and what jobs they have available. You can also network with other job seekers and professionals in your field. To find job fairs near you, check out websites like Indeed.com.

Create A Strong LinkedIn Profile

LinkedIn is a business and employment-based social networking platform (operating via websites and mobile apps). It’s essentially used for professional networking, including employers advertising jobs and job hunters posting their resumes. As a recent graduate, you should create a LinkedIn profile as soon as possible. You can use it to showcase your skills, experience and education to potential employers.

You should also join relevant LinkedIn groups to connect with other professionals in your industry. Don’t forget to update your profile regularly (e.g. to incorporate new skills or experience).

Attend Job Interviews

Don’t wing it during a job interview and hope for the best. If you’re not prepared, you’re not going to do well. You need to research the company, read their website and know what they’re looking for in a candidate. The more prepared you are, the better your chances of impressing the interviewer and getting the job.

If you’re slouching or crossing your arms, it sends a message that you’re not interested or engaged in the conversation. Show the interviewer that you’re interested in the job by sitting up straight, making eye contact and smiling. It’s important to use every interview to your advantage, and you can do this by asking for feedback afterward. If you can find out what you did well and what you need to work on, you can improve your interview skills for next time. Being able to take constructive criticism will also show an employer that you’re willing to learn and grow in your role.

As you can see, there are lots of ways you can increase your employment chances following graduation. Make the most of campus life (and alumni later on) and don’t give up if your interview is unsuccessful. In time, you’ll wow an employer and find the job you’ve been looking for. When that happens, all your hard work and study will have been worth it.