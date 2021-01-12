According to a survey , 5 percent of the citizens of San Diego are suffering from serious mental health disorders. This number is likely to increase by 2 percent every year if serious measures by the state are not taken. Although the government is trying to bring better mental health facilities to the citizens of San Diego and the USA as a whole, it’s still the responsibility of the masses to enact the stigma against mental health disorders and people suffering from them.

In this blog, I am going to share some of the most important ways that’ll help you play your part in removing the stigma against the rising issue of a mental health crisis.

So, without any further ado, let’s dig in and find out how you can play your part in making the lives of those who have mental illness easily.

Here you go:

Make it Easy for People to Talk about Mental Illnesses

The worst thing about mental health stigma is that the person who is suffering from it is blamed for their condition at one point in their life or another. If you are reading this and you want to make an actual change in society, then you have to stop blaming people for their mental health problems as the first order of business.

It includes understanding that the person suffering from any kind of mental disorder doesn’t choose it for themselves. It is something that is eating them inside out, and the last thing they want to hear about it is that it’s their fault.

Educate Yourself and Others around You

Once you have made your mind to bring change in society and preach mental health positivity, you must make sure that you start educating yourself first. It includes that you have to make sure that you know how to take care of a person suffering from any kind of mental disorder.

You need to make sure that you understand their condition, and once you have educated yourself about it, it’s time to teach others. Share your knowledge about mental health with as many people as you can, and make sure that they preach it too.

Be Very Conscious of the Words You Speak

One of the most important things that you need to do is to learn how to talk to a person suffering from any kind of mental health disorder. It is important because most mental health issues can make a person very sensitive. You must not be the reason to trigger someone’s anxiety or depression. Therefore, make sure that you are very careful when you talk to someone you know is suffering from a mental disorder. However, you must not make it obvious to them because it might trigger them more, and they may start isolating themselves from your company. If you don’t want to lose them as your friends, then all you need to show is a little compassion, and just like that, you’ll become their support system.

Normalize Seeing Therapists and Seeking Help

The worst stigma that is attached to mental health is about seeking help and seeing a therapist. If anything, you should be encouraging the people who are brave enough to seek help. Understand that the person who is suffering from mental health issues can only get out of it if they get professional help. So, make sure that you make it easy for them and be there for them throughout their therapy session. If you are someone who is suffering from any kind of mental health disorder, then you can easily find a therapist in San Diego and get the help that you need.

Understand that Mental Health is As Serious as Physical Health

Another important thing that you need to do is to make sure that you treat both mental and physical disorders equally. It is important because it is the only way to treat any kind of disorder. You might not know this until now, but a mental illness affects your body just as a physical illness, or in some cases, it is even worse. So, make sure that you are not creating a distinction between both these issues as it is going to make a big difference in the overall cause.

Empower the People Instead of Shaming Them

Lastly, you need to make sure that you give confidence to the people around you that they can talk to you. It means that you must start empowering them instead of shaming them. This way, you’ll be able to create a safe space for them, and it might help them to get out of their mental condition. So, the key is to be empathetic and compassionate towards the people who are suffering from any kind of mental health disorder.