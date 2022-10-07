By Will Scadden

As San Diego Hunger Awareness Month came to a close, food programs noted an increase in demand while inflation is also constricting how much food they have on hand to give.

Father Joe’s Villages’ Emergency Food Pantry continues to do critical work feeding hungry San Diegans— even as inflation affects both the supply and demand of donated foods.

In 2021, Father Joe’s Villages distributed an average of 1,200 food boxes per month. In 2022, that figure is expected to exceed 2,000 boxes per month. The homeless services provider expects to distribute 6,000 more boxes of food than in 2021, for a total of 24,000, indicating that rising food prices are causing more San Diegans to face food insecurity.

Inflation is also affecting the availability of food at local food banks. Food inventories at the San Diego Food Bank are lower than usual. Furthermore, protein is in short supply and Father Joe’s Villages will need to purchase protein items in the coming months.

“As food prices increase across the country and here at home, many San Diegans are finding it harder to put food on the table,” said Deacon Jim Vargas, president and CEO of Father Joe’s Villages. “We are happy to be able to provide nutritious options to people who are in need, through our food pantry program, especially during this time of economic uncertainty.”

The Emergency Food Pantry is part of Father Joe’s Villages’ efforts to prevent homelessness and food insecurity in San Diego as inflation rises. Members of the community can receive food packages containing nonperishable foods, fresh produce, and other necessities such as adult and children’s diapers through the programs.