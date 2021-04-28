Imagine challenging yourself and overcoming hurdles to occupy one of the highest positions ever achieved by a woman in USA history! That sounds incredible. Well, that’s the life of Kamala Harris. A woman from a humble background rose to be influential and a source of inspiration for many worldwide.

One of the signature looks of Kamala Harris is her sneakers and pearls. She has worn pearl jewelry almost her adult life, supporting Alpha Kappa Alpha, (AKA) the first black sorority. This then kickstarted her pearly journey, which symbolized her stand on women empowerment and influence and drew the attention of fashion lovers and designers of pearls.

Who Is Kamala Harris?

Kamala Harris was born in Oakland and later graduated from the Howard University and the University of California, Hastings Law College. She first served as a prosecutor specializing in child assault cases at the Alameda County District attorney’s office. In 2003, she was elected the District Attorney for San Francisco.

In 2010 she was elected California State Attorney General. As attorney general, she championed some of the most significant compensations for Californians. These included those who had lost their homes, students, and veterans who had been taken advantage of.

In 2016 she was elected the senator for California. She fought for reforms in the cash bails, fair treatment of immigrants, maternal healthcare, and climate reforms. In 2020, she accepted to be Joe Biden’s running mate, which led to her being elected the first female Vice President in the USA’s history.

Kamala Harris In Fashion

While the Vice President’s focus is mainly on her achievement in office, there is one aspect of her life that has been as amazing as her political life, her fashion life. Kamala has a unique sense of fashion in jewelry as her wardrobe has featured pearls for so many years.

While most people who wear pearls are more interested in the symbolism aspect than the fashion part, we can’t write off that pearls are fantastic. During the inauguration, she wore her symbolic necklace, inspiring many people and groups to imitate her style and wear pearls in support of her.

Power Pearls

Kamala’s love for pearls inspired The Pearl Source to start a curation for pearl jewelry at the beginning of March to honor influential women on a rotational basis. Making the announcement, Leon Rbibo, president of The Pearl Source, said that the power pearls wouldn’t only support women’s issues but also focus on the powerful women behind the curation.

The Kamala Harris-inspired line will be the first of the curation to launch at the beginning of March. The Vice President has championed women’s rights. This also inspired celebrities such as Tom Hanks, Harry Styles, and Reese Witherspoon to wear pearls at different red-carpet events.

The Power Pearls are available on the Pearl Source official website. The jewelry that features one of the best cultured and hand-crafted pearls is high luster and made with AAA, AAA­+, and Hanadama quality.

The curated jewelries are earrings and necklaces. They are made with either Japanese Akoya, Golden South Sea, Tahitian South Sea, or Freshwater pearls. The pearl sizes usually range between 8-10mm and are either round or baroque shaped.

Conclusion

If you’re a Kamala fan or draw inspiration from her, then getting Power Pearls is crucial. Both the VP and the jewelry symbolize women’s empowerment, resilience, career mobility, and beauty. The pearls are also eco-friendly as they’re grown. Including pearls in your wardrobe makes you look stunning and does justice to our planet.