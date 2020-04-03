On coronavirus response

So, Donald Trump believes himself to be a “Wartime President.” Before we take this self-fellation at face value, consider the U.S. Army Field Manual Leader Development section. It lists the five crucial qualities a leader must possess:

Trust

Discipline and Self-Control

Judgement and Critical Thinking

Self-awareness

Empathy

In any objective sense Trump cannot be seen to even comprehend the meaning of these essential values, much less exhibit them himself.

Military scholar Max Boot observed that Trump has never served any cause greater than his own id. His mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis makes this starkly clear and the world will suffer for it.

— Mark McCool, Mission Hills

Why aren’t we as serious about climate change as we are about the coronavirus?

Most people pay attention to threats that are right in their face.

Coronavirus is a real threat with uncertainty about its scale and impact. That makes us fearful and results in significant action by government and citizens. But the virus may not have long-term impact. It is unlikely that it will make life on this planet unsustainable.

Climate change will have long-term impact and will far outweigh anything we are experiencing today. And even though most Americans understand this, we still do not treat it as a significant threat.

You can take action today to stop climate change. Ask your legislators to support the Energy Innovation Act. Join one of many organizations that are working towards solutions, including Citizens Climate Lobby. And check out farmiddle.com for more ideas.

— Susan Kobara, Carlsbad