By Tom Cesarini

Convivio proudly presents Musicarramba!, a monthly musical showcase on Thursday evenings, featuring local and international artists in an intimate, open-air cabaret performance venue. Thanks to the initiative and support of the Little Italy Association, which oversees management of the neighborhood, the venue will feature a stunning new stage for the performances.

The program launches April 4 at 7 p.m., and our inaugural artist will be Neapolitan singer/songwriter Valentina Ranalli. Ranalli is noted for her purity of tone, phrasing, intonation and improvisational ability. She sings in English, Italian, Neapolitan, French and Portuguese. Ranalli studied singing, piano and music theory since she was a child, and has also explored opera, gospel and jazz music. With a master of arts in jazz music conferred by the renowned Santa Cecilia Music School in Rome, she has been touring around Italy for the past 10 years. She appeared on “The Voice” TV show and performed in many prestigious jazz festivals. Ranalli recently released a new solo EP, “Oversea,” and is currently touring America.

Curated by acclaimed Italian tenor and Convivio Music Program Coordinator Rosario Monetti, Musicarramba! is a delightful and engaging extension of Convivio’s objectives of promoting Italian arts, culture and heritage, and bringing a variety of cultural programming to Little Italy.

Guests will enjoy cabaret-style seating in the intimate park and patio setting of Amici House — a historic cottage and Italian cultural arts center in the heart of Little Italy. An urban oasis just steps away from Little Italy’s bustling business corridor, Amici House is located at 250 West Date St. (in Amici Park, on Date and Union).

Two ticket tiers are available and tickets may be purchased online at conviviosociety.org/musicarramba. Seating in front of the stage includes a seat at our cabaret-style table. Patio seating adjacent to the stage includes barstool seating and pub tables. A two-drink minimum purchase is part of the admission ticket.

— Tom Cesarini is the executive director of Convivio. Reach him at tom@conviviosociety.org.