By Chris Gomez

We’re so excited to partner with Remedy Holistic Pharmacy to host our first-ever Little Italy blood drive. After the success of the COVID-19 Clinic at Amici Park last year, we knew our neighborhood and surrounding communities would come together to support this amazing cause, as California currently experiences the most severe blood shortage in the last ten years.

The blood drive will be taking place on Saturday, April 16 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. in front of Remedy Holistic Pharmacy, on the corner of W. Cedar and Union. Donors are encouraged to sign up for their appointments beforehand and will be entered to win Remedy Holistic Pharmacy gift bags, including prizes from Pappalecco, Queenstown Public House, Brazilia Skin Care & Spa, and Black Market Barbershop, with a complimentary cannoli from Nonna + Zucchero to get that blood sugar up after donating!

Our neighborhood was built on resilience and overcoming obstacles together and now we want to do the same, but for the greater good. The Red Cross has a goal of 18 units and we are hoping to exceed that goal. Appointments to donate can be made online at redcrossblood.org.

After donating, we encourage you to walk around the neighborhood, take in the beautiful weather and support the local businesses in the area.

April also includes the return of Mission Fed ArtWalk for its 38th year bringing a weekend-long, free premiere arts and culture event to San Diego’s Little Italy on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1. The largest and longest-running arts festivals in Southern California showcases every medium of art including painting, sculpture, glass work, photography, fine jewelry and more. After browsing and purchasing one-of-a kind art, attendees can enjoy family-friendly art projects at KidsWalk, street food, and live entertainment including a Gator by the Bay themed stage at the Piazza della Famiglia featuring a fabulous lineup of NOLA-style music. This year will also feature an art vinyl record benefiting ArtReach San Diego, a nonprofit organization aimed at increasing equity in visual arts education in K-8 schools throughout San Diego County by delivering free or low-cost workshops to schools that have no other resources for art. Over 100 vinyl records will be designed by participating artists including several well-known artists based here in San Diego and a group of 9th-12th grade student artists from a local school.

If your insatiable craving for art cannot be tamed, then mark your calendars for the return of the ArtWalk Little Italy Summer Series. This bi-monthly art series features 20-30 artists showcasing a variety of art beginning Sunday, June 12 in the Piazza della Famiglia and the adjacent block of W. Date Street.

We hope to see you there!

For more information, please visit us at LittleItalySD.com or follow us on Instagram @LittleItalySD, Twitter @LittleItalySD and Facebook @LittleItalySD.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s District Manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.