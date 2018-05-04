Little Italy Mercato moves to Date Street

By Christopher Gomez | Little Italy News

Calling all weekenders who spend their Saturdays strolling through the Little Italy Mercato — the largest farmers’ market in San Diego is moving back to Date Street! Starting on May 5, the Little Italy Mercato farmers market will move to W. Date Street between Front Street and Kettner Boulevard. With the opening of the Piazza della Famiglia, the Little Italy Mercato will be relocated to run through the piazza. With its beautiful tiled fountain- and umbrella-lined cobblestoned street, attendees can experience a real Italian market ambience.

Every Saturday from 8 a.m.–2 p.m., locals and visitors gather at the Little Italy Mercato farmers market to peruse the vendors’ fantastic selection of farm-fresh produce, eggs and poultry, meat, fish, flowers, local artisan goods and more. More than 200 tents will line W. Date Street offering food, local chefs’ specialties and live music. Some of these food purveyors include produce from Honeymoon Ranch and JR Organics fresh produce, cheese from Daniel’s Artisan Foods and Spring Hill Cheese, specialties from Prager Brother’s artisan breads and Three Son’s Farm eggs as well as many more San Diegan favorites.

From oysters and coffee beans to orchids, vibrant flowers and bedding plants, the Little Italy Mercato farmers market provides a wide selection of great offerings every weekend. While searching for artisan food, fresh plants and other goods, Little Italy Mercato-goers can dine on delicious snacks like crepes and paninis, and sip on refreshing beverages like green smoothies and lemonade.

In addition, on Saturday, June 9, the Little Italy Mercato will celebrate 10 years of supporting small family farms and shops. The premier destination for groceries, gifts and goodies makes for a gathering spot for the community to enjoy the neighborhood while shopping locally. Commemorate the 10th anniversary of farmers markets with us by strolling through W. Date Street from 8 a.m.–2 p.m. and enjoy the San Diego sunshine, bay breeze and fresh, locally made goods.

To stay connected with Little Italy, check out what’s going on in the neighborhood by following us on Instagram and Twitter: @LittleItalySD and Facebook: LittleItalySD. To learn more about the event, visit LittleItalySD.com.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s district manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.