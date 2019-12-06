Say goodbye to 2019 and ciao to 2020! As the new decade fast approaches, the Little Italy Association takes time to reflect on 2019’s greatest achievements and looks ahead at what is to come in the new year and beyond.

This year, the neighborhood expanded with an abundance of new businesses and a new residential space. With all the impressive changes, the emphasis of community has remained the same with the return of several staple community events and holiday festivities that everyone knows and loves.

Setting fire to the San Diego brunch scene, Little Italy welcomed an immersive breakfast dining experience with the opening of Morning Glory in April. Other new restaurants entering the area were Zinque, Farmer’s Table, Parakeet Café and the globally popular burger joint, Shake Shack.

In addition, Carté Hotel opened its doors in September, offering an upscale hotel experience with luxurious amenities that is just steps away from all the excitement of Little Italy’s shops and restaurants. Locals and visitors alike are able to enjoy sea-to-table dining and a rooftop with exceptional views of the bay and city. The gorgeous Luma Apartments, a 24-story high rise, also came to completion and began leasing, meeting San Diegans’ demand for new residential living in the center of the city.

Within the community, residents and visitors celebrated a year of highly-anticipated annual events like Taste of Little Italy, Labor Day Stickball Tournament, State of the Neighborhood and Trick-or-Treat on India Street. San Diegans said “argh” one final time at the last pirate-themed Ferragosto event that offered guests a festive old seaside experience and raised over $230,000 to support Our Lady of Rosary Church, Washington Elementary School and our very own Little Italy Association. Mission Federal ArtWalk celebrated its 35th annual arts festival showcasing over 300 local and international artists as well as providing an array of live entertainment. All of the 2019 events saw some of the largest crowds to date.

Looking forward to 2020, residents can expect new businesses like the expansion of the Little Italy Food Hall to enter the neighborhood. Developers Holland Partner Group and Bridge Housing Group plan to develop a new 30-story residential tower with 295 market rate residential units and an 8-story building with 63 apartments for seniors on Kettner Boulevard between Beech and Cedar Streets. Not to mention Little Italy’s tallest tower to break ground at India & W. Cedar Streets.

While it’s time to say goodbye to the end of a decade, we welcome 2020 with open arms as we look onwards to new possibilities for one of San Diego’s ever-evolving top hotspot.

To stay connected with Little Italy, check out what’s going on in the neighborhood by following on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. For more information, visit LittleItalySD.com.