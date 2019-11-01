By Christopher Gomez

On Saturday, Dec. 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., kick off the holiday season in San Diego’s Little Italy at the 21st annual Tree Lighting and Christmas Village. After years of bringing holiday joy to the community, the Little Italy Association is making enhancements to the annual event with the reveal of a new 25-foot-tall Christmas tree display. The new display will bring even more Christmas magic for guests to experience during the fun-filled night of holiday festivities. In addition to the unveiling of the new tree, attendees will enjoy an evening of festive décor, seasonal vendors, live music and entertainment, horse-drawn carriage rides, holiday treats, a surprise visit from Santa and more!

Specially designed by California artist Joshua Hubert, the new Christmas tree display will be in Little Italy’s Piazza Basilone. Standing tall at 25 feet, the innovative display will dazzle with colored rays shining bright throughout the entire evening and shimmer during the day. As guests walk around the tree, the reflection of the colors will change based on their perspective and view. The display will also adorn holographic fringe, topped with a stunning Moroccan star. At 6:30 p.m., the community is invited to gather in the heart of the neighborhood — the Piazza della Famiglia — to light the living, 25-foot permanent live tree, which will sparkle every night going forward throughout the holiday season.

In addition to the two Christmas trees, all of India Street in Little Italy will be decked out in white snowflake projections and enhanced pole-to-pole lights — transforming this hip and historic neighborhood into a true winter wonderland. There will also be live entertainment, 10-foot-tall nutcrackers on street corners and more seasonal surprises.

One of the surprises attendees can look forward to is a visit from Santa. From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in “Santa’s Living Room,” little ones can share their Christmas wishes and get pictures taken with the man who checks his list twice.

Right next door to Santa’s Living Room, kids can also participate in arts and crafts activities with ArtReach San Diego, a nonprofit aimed at increasing equity in visual arts education for K-8 schools in San Diego County. Meanwhile on India Street between W. Cedar and W. Fir streets, guests can wander through the Christmas Village and pick up last-minute holiday goodies and stocking stuffers from seasonal vendors and select Little Italy Mercato vendors.

Prepare for a tree-mendous time at Little Italy’s Tree Lighting and Christmas Village with a special unveiling of a new holiday addition and seasonal fun with family and friends. Don’t miss out on celebrating the most wonderful time of the year in one of San Diego’s premier neighborhoods.

To stay connected with Little Italy, check out what’s going on in the neighborhood by following the community on Instagram and Twitter: @LittleItalySD and Facebook: LittleItalySD. To learn about more things happening in the neighborhood, visit LittleItalySD.com.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s district manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.