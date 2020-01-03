By Tom Cesarini

Italian consulate services come to Little Italy

The Italian honorary consulate of San Diego will be opening its office in Little Italy at Amici House in the early part of January. The office will be helping Italian co-nationals with consultations for dual citizenship, passport renewals, and vital records. Appointments can be made online through the San Diego consulate website (which is in the works) and will be located at sditalianconsulate.org. The consulate primary phone number is 619-800-7974. The Italian consulate of San Diego works closely with the Italian general consulate based in Los Angeles, which serves Southern California, Nevada, Arizona, and New Mexico.

Little Italy Historical Society preserves our Italian community stories

Under the auspices of Convivio, the Little Italy Historical Society — a Convivio auxiliary dedicated to the Italian American narrative of San Diego’s Italian quarter — will be embarking on several new projects this year including a documentary series and new photographic exhibits. We are also continuing to add to our digital repository of Italian American historical photographs, documents, and oral histories. Want to be a part of preserving Little Italy’s unique cultural assets before they disappear altogether? Contact us to get involved or for more information at conviviosociety.org/volunteering.

Walking tours of Little Italy offer culture and cuisine

Experience the story of Little Italy San Diego — a neighborhood with an Italian presence since 1871! Our exclusive walking tours of Little Italy resume with two morning tours in January and February. Our Bel Mattino (Beautiful Morning) Tour begins at Cafe Zucchero (inside Nonna, located at 1735 India St.), for our continental Sicilian breakfast, followed by the guided excursion through the neighborhood. Breakfast includes a cappuccino, hot tea, or Italian soda and an Iris — a traditional Sicilian, ricotta-filled pastry (more than half a pound!). Ticket cost is $29 per person. More information on our tours can be found at conviviosociety.org/excursions.

— Tom Cesarini is the executive director and founder of Convivio and also serves as the Italian honorary consul of San Diego. Convivio cultivates community and fellowship, advances Italian cultural identity, and fosters multicultural awareness across myriad disciplines through education and research, social enrichment, and innovative programming. Visit: conviviosociety.org. Follow along: @conviviosociety (Facebook / Instagram / Twitter)