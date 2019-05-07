Convivio has something for everyone looking to engage in cultural fare to complement the savory flavors of Little Italy! We have a busy calendar this month and we look forward to seeing you in the neighborhood for our events!

MAY CONVIVIO EVENTS IN LITTLE ITALY

Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA

May 5 | 8 p.m. | Amici Park

Come celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a Swedish band in an Italian neighborhood! Arrival From Sweden is the greatest ABBA tribute band in the world! Proceeds from the concert benefit Convivio education programs and benefit homeless/at-risk youth at Washington Elementary School. VIP tickets include table seating and dinner by RoVino ($125). General seating ($55). Food trucks on site. Valet parking available at Washington Elementary School.

Films al Fresco presents ‘Cinema Paradiso’

May 17 | 8 p.m. | Amici Park

Enjoy a perennial Italian favorite under the stars on our 30-foot screen. Tickets: $12.50 for general seating and $17.50 for luxury gravity-chair seating. Concessions available (including wine and snacks), and popcorn is always free!

Bel Mattino Little Italy Walking Tour

May 18 | 9 a.m. | Café Zucchero and Amici House

Learn about the colorful history of San Diego’s Italian quarter with a guided walking tour of the neighborhood that begins with a traditional Sicilian breakfast. $29 per person.

VanGo! at Washington Elementary

May 18 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m. | State Street

Join us for this free event to see the annual soap box car race. Cars are built by the students and sponsored by local merchants and other supporters with proceeds going to the Washington Elementary School Foundation.

Films al Fresco presents ‘The Umbrellas of Cherbourg’

May 31 | 8 p.m. | Amici Park

“La La Land” owes a lot to this French classic, entirely sung, and starring Catherine Deneuve. Tickets: $12.50 for general seating and $17.50 for luxury gravity-chair seating. Concessions available (including wine and snacks), and popcorn is always free!

