By Elaine Kalin

Loyal patrons of our local Library branch may have noticed that the Friends bookstore has finally reopened for business! The current operating hours of the bookstore are Mondays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More volunteers are needed to be able to extend the hours of operation. If you are interested in volunteering to help, please email library92103@gmail.com.

Generous donors have provided a large inventory of books, music CDs, DVDs and more! Plan to check these out at the Book Sale on Saturday, July 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The library branch is no longer closed from 1 to 2 p.m. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The stacks and children’s area are once again open for browsing. Feel free to come and read, study or just enjoy the air conditioning.

The library is sponsoring the Summer Reading Program to encourage kids and people of all ages to continue to read during the summer. Win prizes, including free books, food and museum passes, for reading 10 books or for 10 hours during the summer. Pick up a reading log at the branch or sign up online at www.sandiego.gov/SummerReading.

Be sure to come and appreciate all the enhancements to our Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library!