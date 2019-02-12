1 of 8 - + 1. Mireya and Seth Gill of Luna y Sol Salsa (Photos by Vince Meehan) 2. Moving Generations co-founders Agnes Morales and Adonis Gonzalez 3. (r to l) Border X Brewing Company CEO David Favela and Alejandro Zaragoza (Photos by Vince Meehan) 4. Kristinna Tiong of Rodan & Fields Skincare 5. Clearent Intelligent Processing District Manager Mike Leland 6. 7. 8.

By Vince Meehan

The networking group Moving Generations held a launch party Jan. 8 on the outdoor mezzanine at the WeWork office sharing complex Downtown. The event featured a business-focused fashion show, as well as wine, beer and food tasting.

Moving Generations founders Agnes Morales and Adonis Gonzalez were on hand to welcome guests as well as provide insight into their firm.

“Moving Generations is a support system for the professional community, we are a diverse group of entrepreneurs, community leaders, and business professionals from all generations. We gather to help one another thrive by sharing our experience, connections, and resources because together we all succeed,” Morales said.

The event featured numerous Moving Generations members showcasing their businesses to the attendees. The fashion show featured models strutted around the event showing off avant-garde business styles while the guests sipped on drinks and enjoyed bites from the vendors. Moving Generations plans on having quarterly events as well as monthly mixers in the future.

For more info on Moving Generations contact Agnes Morales at: rtbhemp@gmail.com.

—Vince Meehan can be reached at vinniemeehan@gmail.com.