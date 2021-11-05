By Tom Cesarini

After a most busy October celebrating Italian American Heritage Month, we are taking some time to enjoy the fall season in Little Italy, relish our special place in the neighborhood, and express our grati-tude to our community for what we have accomplished together. Our respite will be brief, of course, as we begin to plan for the holiday festivities that are fast approaching! Join us this month for a relaxing break through some music and history, and share with us as we give thanks.

Musicarramba! International Music Series | November 12 | 7:30 p.m.

Our monthly music series under the stars features a variety of talented local performers spanning mul-tiple music genres. This month we are proud to feature the Carlos Velasco Quartet, taking us on a magical musical journey of Italian and Latin rhythms. Every seat in the house is a great seat! VIP table seating is available, along with appetizer platters and wine bottles, to complete an intimate and inspir-ing musical evening in Little Italy. Get your tickets at www.convivio.yapsody.com.

Shoebox Day | November 13 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Climb up to the attic or head down to the basement to dig up your precious photos. Dust of those old albums or shoe-box covers and bring your historical photos and documents to Amici House where we will digitize them for inclusion in the Italian Archives of San Diego, our digital repository of Italian community artifacts. Join us for a free cup of signature coffee from our caffè, share stories with us, and help to perpetuate the Italian historical narrative of San Diego. Not Italian and no images to contribute? Stop by just the same to learn about the Italians in San Diego, tell us your own family history, and have some complimentary coffee with us! For more information, drop us a note at in-fo@conviviosociety.org.

Consulate News and Updates

The Italian Honorary Consulate office is once again open for appointments. Located at Amici House in Little Italy, the consulate serves Italian co-nationals with a variety of needs. For more information, please visit sditalianconsulate.org or call 619-800-7974. Also, we will soon be processing passport re-newals and will post that update on our website. For any questions regarding travel to Italy and updates on requirements for entry, please send your questions to us via e-mail at sandiego.onorario@esteri.it to get the most current information.

— Tom Cesarini is the chief leadership officer and founder of Convivio and also serves as the Italian Honorary Consul in San Diego. Convivio provides advocates, donors, and volunteers the organizational capacity to advance Italian cultural identity, preserve Italian cultural-heritage assets, cultivate community and fellowship, and foster multicultural awareness through the humanities. Visit: www.conviviosociety.org | Follow: @conviviosociety