International superstar Patrizio Buanne is taking the world by storm with his seductive “Julio Iglesias-meets-Tom Jones” mixture of ballads and bravado. On his last release and U.S. tour, “Patrizio,” he again delivered entertainment with a romantic backdrop.In fact, The Boston Globe, in itsCritic’s Pick of the Day, said, “Think Tom Jones, Italian style.”

For Patrizio, it is all about the voice and an instinctive ability to convey real emotion. The dark, ruggedly handsome singer, who speaks six languages fluently, has already won over a legion of fans with previous albums released internationally and rooted in the pop traditions of his Southern Italian homeland.

Patrizio was born in Vienna, Austria, to Neapolitan parents, Franco and Alina Buanne. He spent his childhood living and traveling from an early age between his family’s hometown of Naples and Vienna for his parents’ restaurant business, all the while developing a passion for the languages he now speaks fluently: Italian, German, English, French, Spanish, and Polish. At 19, Buanne graduated from school in Vienna and moved back to Naples where he attended university to study language.

Noticing that he would not be able to develop an international career from Naples, he started to look toward central Europe. With a great concept and full of ambition and passion, Patrizio was finally signed to Universal music, and his debut album was released in February 2005.

He reached the top 10with gold sales on the pop charts in the United Kingdom in only two weeks as well as gold status in Austria and Finland, platinum in New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Taiwan, double platinum in South Africa, and even triple platinum in Australia.

Patrizio has made a mark on the U.S. album charts with his first four CDs of Italian standards,has captivated television audiences witha PBS special, and has sold over 10 million albums worldwide in the last 10 years. Similar to Chris Botti, Celine Dion, Julio Iglesias, or Tom Jones, Patrizio is searching for that same, timeless quality in a song where sentiments convey in a credible way, and Patrizio interprets those with his own romantic but European approach.

Says Patrizio, “I’m not just a Neapolitan guy singing Italian songs. Yes, it’s important to give people the kind of music I am known for, but I also want to open myself up artistically and give them something else or rather something ‘more of me.’ I want to present my passion for interpreting any great song — no matter if Italian, American, or new.”

But what quality separates Patrizio Buanne from other great artists? Is it the natural grace of his voice, the rugged good looks, or the confident, casual, respectful attention that he gives to his audience? Or is it just the basic trust he evokes in people? Italy has provided a simple word to describe all of the above: “simpatico.” Patrizio Buanne: A true voice of la dolce vita. (Patrizio background text from Mondo Buanne Productions.)

Stellar Sounds Open-Air Concerts presents Neapolitan pop Crooner Patrizio Buanne

Saturday, Sept.21 / 8 p.m. / Amici Park in Little Italy

VIP table seating (individual seating, four chairs to a table) $135/guest:

Includes individual seating at VIP table, early entrance to venue (6 p.m.), dinner provided by award-winning RoVino in Little Italy, drink service at tables, discounted parking at Washington Elementary School lots.

General seating: $65/guest:

Individual seating (folding chair); enjoy food truck cuisine on site.

About Stellar Sounds Open-Air Concerts

Stellar Sounds strikes the perfect balance between nostalgic and cutting edge. The concert series spotlights an eclectic lineup of classic and contemporary artists known for their enduring musicality, captivating narratives, and audience connections.

Set against the enchanting backdrop of Amici Park — an urban oasis just steps away from Little Italy’s bustling business corridor —Stellar Sounds represents the unique convergence of culture, causes, and community that inspires Convivio’s mission.

Proceeds from Stellar Sounds benefit Convivio education, arts, and culture programs as well as Convivio’s partner, the Washington Elementary School Foundation, for the school’s programs and its homeless and at-risk youth (30% of the school’s population).

— Convivio cultivates community and fellowship, advances Italian cultural identity, and fosters multicultural awareness in the arts and humanities through education and research, social enrichment, and innovative programming.

Visit: conviviosociety.org

Follow along: @conviviosociety (Facebook / Instagram / Twitter)