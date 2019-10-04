By TOM CESARINI | Convivio

It’s never a dull moment every October when we celebrate the Italian contributions to our nation and revel in the celebrations of all things Italian! We have lots of events happening this month to help promote Italian cultural identity, help preserve the Italian historical assets in San Diego, and help homeless children at Washington Elementary. We hope to see you at one of our events!

Stellar Sounds Open-Air Concerts Presents Gino Vannelli Live at Amici Park – Oct. 11

8 p.m.; Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets: www.universe.com/vannelli / $70

Proceeds from Stellar Sounds benefit Convivio education, arts, and culture programs as well as Convivio’s partner, the Washington Elementary School Foundation, for the school’s programs and its homeless and at-risk youth (30% of the school’s population).

The Romantic Sounds of Danny M – Oct. 17

Our next installment of Musicarramba! International Music Series delivers local crooner and Little Italy favorite Danny M! Don’t miss out on a great evening of Danny M’s lush interpretations of captivating songs while great friends and our intimate setting under the stars contribute the perfect accompaniments. Get your tickets and help support local arts and culture in our community!

Tickets: www.conviviosociety.org / $12.50

Christ: Life, Death, and Resurrection – Oct. 19

Join us for an enlightening lecture, art viewing, and wine reception at the University of San Diego as we celebrate Christ: Life, Death, and Resurrection — an extraordinary exhibition of original Italian Renaissance art that includes Michelangelo’s “The Three Crosses.”

Lecture by Kevin Petti, Ph.D. Connecting art, anatomy, and religion in the Italian Renaissance.

Theatre, Kroc Institute for Peace and Justice.

Tickets: www.conviviosociety.org / $25

— Tom Cesarini is the executive director of Convivio.

Convivio cultivates community and fellowship, advances Italian cultural identity, and fosters multicultural awareness in the arts and humanities through education and research, social enrichment, and innovative programming.

