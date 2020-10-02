With a vision of bringing life to an underutilized four-block area near Petco Park in the East Village, Mayor Kevin L. Faulconer announced on Sept. 23 that the Padres Development Team – including partners Tishman Speyer and Ascendant Capital Partners – have won the competitive bidding process to transform Tailgate Park into a vibrant, mixed-use destination called East Village Quarter.

Across from Petco Park, Faulconer was joined by Padres president Erik Greupner, Tishman Speyer senior managing director Paul DeMartini, Ascendant Capital Partners CEO Russell Gimelstob and community supporters for the announcement.

The decision comes after a selection committee of City of San Diego staff and external experts at Civic San Diego and Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) reviewed and scored the two top bids to the request for proposals (RFP) to redevelop the four blocks between K Street and Imperial Avenue and 12th Avenue and 14th Street in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood. Scoring categories included responsiveness to the RFP, financial models and developer experience. The RFP process followed a public request for qualifications (RFQ) process in spring 2020.

The Padres Development Team is comprised of local and international leaders that specialize in sports, transit-centered and mixed-use development, urban design and finance. The team’s initial vision for the site is a vibrant and exciting destination that includes housing, public space, retail and office space that is designed to attract innovation economy companies to downtown.

Additionally, the team’s vision includes the creation of a 1,600-space parking structure – 600 more parking spaces than currently exist on the site today – that protects the long-term parking needs of San Diegans attending Padres games and other events at the City-owned Petco Park.

“The Padres have helped revitalize East Village through the construction and continuous improvement of Petco Park. We are excited to partner with our development team to further revitalize East Village through our vision for this site, which will enhance the game day experience for our fans and transform the Ballpark District,” Greupner said. “We look forward to creating a world-class destination that includes jobs, housing and recreation in addition to meeting the long-term parking needs of Padres fans and others attending events at the ballpark.”

From Aug. 26 to Sept. 4, the City held a virtual open house to solicit public input on two development proposals and community priorities for the development. The open house website received more than 12,000 views and 1,156 community feedback responses on what they’d like to see on the property and the most desired aspects of each proposal. Highest priorities for the community included open space and amenities, retail, parking, events and active pedestrian and public space.

“What the Padres have done over the years to create an atmosphere of fun, excitement and energy at Petco Park is incredible, and now, with Tishman Speyer and Ascendant Capital Partners, they’ll be able to expand their footprint and the positive impact they have on the surrounding community even further,” Faulconer said. “Block by block we’re breathing new life into the East Village and making it a vibrant district for San Diegans and visitors alike to enjoy.”

The next steps for the project include taking the Selection Committee’s recommendation for the City to enter into an Exclusive Negotiation Agreement with the Padres for consideration to the City Council’s Economic Development and Intergovernmental Relations Committee and subsequently to the City Council.