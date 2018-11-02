By Anne Marbarger | East Village Biz News

More than 2,000 passionate community members are registered for the sixth annual Padres Pedal the Cause coming up on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Petco Park. Join the one-of-a-kind experience on center field and help make a difference fighting cancer in our community. Padres Pedal offers fun for the whole family, beginning with four cycling routes that cross the Coronado Bay Bridge (25, 55, 88 and 100 miles), stationary spin classes live on the third base line, a superhero-themed kids challenge, and a family-friendly 5K along the Embarcadero. Participants can choose their favorite way of taking action in the fight for a world without cancer.

All roads lead to Petco Park where participants cross the finish line on center field and enjoy a host of complimentary post-event activities, including massage, physical therapy, a shower in the San Diego Padres locker room, live music, kids games and best of all, unlimited food and beverages. Padres Pedal the Cause is proud to partner with the East Village Association in hosting a Taste of East Village during the event, which will feature our community’s finest food and beverage partners. Enjoy tastes of Beshock Ramen, Social Tap Eatery, Amplified Ale Works, Bub’s, Tavern and Bowl, and other San Diego favorites as you sip on local beers and spirits from Ballast Point, Pizza Port, Cosa Salvaje Tequila, Malahat Spirits and others.

Why Pedal? The purpose behind this exceptional event is to raise money to fund cancer research taking place right here in San Diego. Every participant who rides, runs, spins, or dines at the event generates funding that’s donated 100 percent to four San Diego powerhouse institutions: Rady Children’s Hospital, Moores Cancer Center at UC San Diego Health, Salk Institute for Biological Studies, and Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute. Over the past five years, Padres Pedal has donated $7.1 million to support research at these institutions, with $2.4 million coming from last year’s event alone. Each year, the organization awards the funding to projects that team basic scientists with clinical care providers through a collaborative approach aimed at accelerating cures from bench to bedside. Padres Pedal has a goal of raising $3 million this year and is on track to have its biggest year yet to fund even more lifesaving cancer research in our community.

We all know someone who is touched by cancer and Padres Pedal the Cause provides an opportunity to support local organizations that are changing the course of cancer. Everyone can join the festivities on Nov. 17: register, donate, purchase meal tickets, and learn more at gopedal.org.

—Anne Marbarger, executive director, Padres Pedal the Cause.