The Vatican is a fantastic place, full of history and culture. To visit the Vatican is to experience something truly unique, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. The Vatican is an incredible place filled with art, culture, and history. To visit the Vatican is to experience something truly unique, but it also comes with its own set of challenges. However, any vacation can go south without proper planning. If you plan to visit the Vatican in 2022, here are some tips to help improve your experience.

Dress the Part

The Vatican requires that all visitors be covered to the ankles and wrists. While this may not apply to those visiting the Vatican at night as tourists, everyone entering as a pilgrim must abide by this rule. It may not feel like it in the summer heat but remember: shorts and short skirts can deny entry. This is no surprise, considering that the Vatican is a highly dignified place.

Women visiting this area should consider wearing a skirt or dress that falls below the knee and covers their head. Long pants and a shirt with sleeves are required for men visiting this Vatican location. Men should not wear shorts or short-sleeved shirts. These requirements might seem stringent, but they are necessary to maintain the dignity of the church and those who visit it.

Prepare Your Camera

The Sistine Chapel is one of the most photographed places in the world. It’s also home to Michelangelo’s famous ceiling mural, which took four years for him to complete. Tossing your camera into your carry-on isn’t enough; you must prepare it before entering this chapel. The Vatican has strict rules about photography inside the building, which their security officers and other staff enforce.

If taking photos is a must for you, you should first look into hiring an authorized guide. Remember that photography isn’t allowed in places like the Sistine Chapel’s vestibule, but at St. Peter’s Basilica, you can do it. If you wish to take your camera inside the basilica, make sure that it is small enough to be easily concealed if security needs to inspect it. Not having a camera at all might be the best option if you only want the full experience of visiting this Vatican location without distractions.

Book a Private Tour Guide

The Vatican has its private security inside the museum, which is part of their Department for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage. These security officers and other staff members like ushers and custodians work around the clock to ensure visitors have a safe and enjoyable visit. This is no easy feat considering that thousands of people come in and out of the Vatican every day. Alternatively, you can arrange private Vatican tours to take you through the museum when they are closed to the public. This option is great if time is an issue for you or your first visit to this fantastic place. Booking a private tour allows you to bypass the lines and head straight to the front, with no pressure of keeping up with crowds.

Be Prepared With Money and Baggage Storage

While the Vatican might not be too pricey, there are some things that you’ll want to hold onto just in case. For example, if you plan to take photos inside this Vatican location or see a show, the fee is usually around $15-20 USD. If you’re looking for souvenirs such as rosaries, jewelry, and more plush items, you’ll find a few inside the Vatican’s gift store.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the Vatican only accepts cash when paying for these services. If you don’t have enough money on hand or any Euros, ATMs are located near most of the entrances, so feel free to get some extra cash before visiting this Vatican location. However, it would be best if you were careful, as pickpockets within the Vatican have been quite common in recent years.

If you plan on bringing your luggage inside, there are no lockers available for use outside the security checkpoints; however, there are storage rooms where you can store your items if needed. It should also be noted that strollers and wheelchairs aren’t allowed in some regions of this Vatican location, so be aware of other guests while inside.

Be Prepared to Wait

Because there are so many people visiting this Vatican location, it’s no surprise that the lines can take up to an hour to get inside. The security line slowly moves at a snail’s pace due to how thorough the guards are when doing their job. Affecting the line, even more, is that some visitors might be late due to travel delays or flight cancellations.

This means that you need to bring something with you while waiting in lines, such as a book, magazine, phone, or other forms of entertainment. It would be best if you also used this time wisely by exploring the area around Vatican City, so at least you’ll have something to do while waiting in line.

In summary, knowing how to prepare when going on a trip can lessen your worries and concerns about the entire experience. Remember that the Sistine Chapel is one of Italy’s must-see places, but even if you don’t enter inside, it’s still a marvel to look at from outside. Hopefully, your next visit will go off without a hitch with these tips.