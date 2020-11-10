The United States is in the midst of one of the most fiercely contested elections in recent history. In fact, the 2020 election bears striking similarities to the 2016 elections, when then business tycoon Donald J. Trump decided to take on the Washington establishment, headed by Hilary R. Clinton. This time around, the country finds itself more polarized than ever before. Politics really is a dirty game.

Leave the Politics to the Twitterbugs

There are those who believe that the electorate’s time is better served by making an informed decision when voting, and leaving the politics of politics to the Twitterbugs. Rather than waste precious time on name-calling and divisive rhetoric, our energy is probably better served by engaging in nation-building. This proves to be an insuperable challenge, given the fiercely contested battle that we now find ourselves in. Calling the outcome of this election is a tough ask, given everything that is going on around us.

You have better luck winning the jackpot playing at www.mansioncasino.com/slots than you do forecasting whether the GOP or Democrats will occupy a majority in The House, the Senate, or take the White House. Regardless, it is incumbent upon every one of us to cast our ballot. Elections have consequences – we all know that. America has a clear choice to make in this election; it’s either a hard left turn with Biden and Kamala Harris, or its back to business with Trump and his tweeting, name-calling, and grandstanding et al.

President Trump, for his errors [and there were many], has given his base the red meat it craves, heading into the 2020 elections. He delivered on expectations, filling scores of vacancies on US courts with conservative justices across the board. He repealed the most heinous aspect of Obamacare – that being the personal mandate, and he got the presidency off its knees, and proudly stood up to the rest of the world. At least that’s the perception that the GOP would like to portray to the electorate in October.

Across the political aisle is one of the most seasoned politicians running for the highest office. Former VP Joe Biden needs no introduction to the world. He served [according to his supporters] with distinction alongside President Barack H. Obama for eight years. He delivered America from the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression following the Wall Street Crash of 1929. The 2008 Financial Crisis led to a global recession of epic proportions.

The Obama/Biden ticket presided over one of the slowest economic recoveries in history. Still, Democrats argue that their policies provided the springboard for the greatest economic comeback in American history from 2016 through the end of 2019. These conflicting ideologies tend to serve no purpose other than further the causes of bureaucrats and career politicians who usurp the electorate for their own ends.

Vote on Substance Not on Style

Source: Pixabay No Attribution Required

One thing is worthy of mention; however: a vote should always be cast based on substance, not on style. The likeability of the candidate is less important to your back pocket, your family, and your neighborhood than the policies that these candidates stand for. It is absolutely imperative that the right decisions are made, based on the logical and not emotional decision-making process. Sure, Trump is a degenerate at the best of times. But his policies make sense for America, and Americans.

For this reason, he cannot be ruled out as a viable candidate, and the potential winner moving forward. We have an important part to play in this election – every single one of us. We must make our voices heard, from San Diego to New York City, from Miami to Portland, and everywhere in between. The only way to implement the changes that need to be made is by casting a ballot and making your voice heard.