By Luke Johnson\n\n[caption id="attachment_20946" align="aligncenter" width="1000"]<img class="size-full wp-image-20946" src="https:\/\/sandiegodowntownnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/7_11_21_PrideMarch_Johnson2.jpg" alt="" \/> A crowd of people holding flags and banners march from Balboa Park to Hillcrest on July 11 during the Resilient Community Pride March. The San Diego Black LGBTQ Coalition were at the front of the march.[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_20947" align="aligncenter" width="1000"]<img class="size-full wp-image-20947" src="https:\/\/sandiegodowntownnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/7_11_21_PrideMarch_Johnson3.jpg" alt="" \/> A crowd of people holding flags and banners march from Balboa Park to Hillcrest on July 11 during the Resilient Community Pride March.[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_20948" align="aligncenter" width="1000"]<img class="size-full wp-image-20948" src="https:\/\/sandiegodowntownnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/7_11_21_PrideMarch_Johnson4.jpg" alt="" \/> A crowd of people holding homemade signs march from Balboa Park to Hillcrest on July 11 during the Resilient Community Pride March.[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_20949" align="aligncenter" width="1000"]<img class="size-full wp-image-20949" src="https:\/\/sandiegodowntownnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/7_11_21_PrideMarch_Johnson5.jpg" alt="" \/> Michael Noriega dances in front of the approaching crowd holding a pride flag during the July 11 Resilient Community Pride March from Balboa Park to Hillcrest.[\/caption]\n\n[caption id="attachment_20950" align="aligncenter" width="1000"]<img class="size-full wp-image-20950" src="https:\/\/sandiegodowntownnews.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/2021\/08\/7_11_21_PrideMarch_Johnson6.jpg" alt="" \/> A marcher holds a homemade sign as the crowd of fellow marchers pushes into Hillcrest during the July 11 Resilient Community Pride March from Balboa Park to Hillcrest.[\/caption]
