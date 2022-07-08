Pride week can be filled with fun for everyone – from pool parties to craft nights to informative webinars there is something to fit each person’s interests and safety protocols. This calendar includes only official events sponsored by San Diego Pride. To find more community events, visit sdpride.org/events.

She Fest

Date: Saturday, July 9

Time: 12-6 p.m.

Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag, University Ave. & Normal St., San Diego, CA 92103

Cost: Free

She Fest is a woman-centered event that celebrates and supports the talents and contributions of women while fostering meaningful connections within and between the LGBT and larger San Diego communities.

Webpage: sdpride.org/event/she-fest-2022/

Light Up The Cathedral

Date: Wednesday, July 13

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral, 2728 Sixth Ave., San Diego, 92103

Cost:

You are invited to join LGBTQ faith leaders and faithful. Join Dean Penny Bridges and other faith leaders as we gather together, in-person to celebrate our faith and resilience. After the service, the Cathedral will be lit in rainbow colors. Orlando Espín is the keynote speaker. The Light of Pride Award will be given to Rev. John Fanestil and Guillermo Navarrete.

Webpage: sdpride.org/lightup/

Block Party

Date & Time: Thursday, July 14, from 4-11 p.m. Friday, July 15 from 2-11 p.m.

Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag, University Ave. & Normal St., San Diego, CA 92103

Cost:

2-day pass: $40

VIP access: $145

Pride of Hillcrest Block Party will return to Pride Plaza to kick off San Diego Pride weekend on Thursday and Friday. The event celebrates the culture, history, diversity and LGBTQ+ community that lives, works and plays in San Diego’s most colorful and vibrant community. Pride Block Party features a diverse lineup of local and international talent. The festival features a gigantic cocktail bar and beer garden, food trucks, go-go dances, a massive Ferris wheel, and a DJ dance party.

Webpage: fabuloushillcrest.com/pride-of-hillcrest

Spirit of Stonewall Rally

Date: Friday, July 15, 2022

Time: 6-7 p.m.

Location: Hillcrest Pride Flag, University Ave. & Normal St., San Diego, CA 92103

Cost: Free

Speakers: Andrew Bowen, Jenn Budd, Kevin Lee, Reggie Greer

Awardees: Aidan Lin, Alex Villafuerte, San Diego Union Tribune, San Diego Women’s

Chorus, Trans Youth, Trinh Le, Vanessa Green, Viejas Casino & Resort

The origins of the global Pride movement can trace their roots to the Stonewall riots of 1969, an uprising against police brutality that has spread around the world. Over 1,000 Pride events have been identified across the globe, each one taking on a local flair. In San Diego, we launch Pride weekend by honoring those beginnings with the Spirit of Stonewall Rally where we celebrate the accomplishments of those at the forefront of our movement and recommit to the work that lies ahead.

Webpage: sdpride.org/rally

Pride 5k Run & Walk

Date: Saturday, July 16

Time: 8 a.m.

Location: Meet in Hillcrest at the corner of Centre and University Ave.

Cost: $49 to register

The Pride 5K Run & Walk is always a highlight of Pride Week festivities. Last year, despite the pandemic, more than 1,300 runners and walkers, from around the world, participated and raised $24,000 for our charity partners – The LGBT Center’s Youth Housing Project and San Diego Pride. Join us in 2022, as we return live and in person. Dress up in your wackiest rainbow outfit lace up your shoes (or heels) and meet us in Hillcrest. Or, join us virtually, the virtual option is back!

Webpage: sdpride.org/5k/

Register: rwsd.org/pride5k/

Pride Parade

The annual San Diego Pride is the one of the largest in the United States, attracts over 250,000 cheering spectators, elected officials, community groups, military service members and first responders, as well as significant media participation. The Pride Parade is the best attended and largest single day event in San Diego County. There are eight reviewing standards, including an accessible review stand of ASL interpreters, shaded review stand for seniors, and bilingual review stands.

Date: Saturday, July 16, 2022

Start Time: 10 a.m.

Route: Begins at the Hillcrest Pride Flag at University Avenue & Normal Street, proceeds west on University Avenue, turns south on 6th Avenue, turns left on Balboa Drive and ends on Laurel Street.

Cost: Free

Webpage: sdpride.org/parade/

Pride Festival

Date and Time: Saturday, July 16, 11 a.m.-10 p.m., Sunday, July 17, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Location: Marston Point, Balboa Park (6th Avenue & Laurel Street)

Advanced ticket sales available until July 15, 2022

1-day pass: $28.25

Weekend pass: $34.25

VIP access: $197.25

Box Office Prices:

Weekend pass: $38

VIP access: $225 until sold out

The San Diego Pride Festival includes multiple stages of entertainment, more than 100 musicians,

bands, and dance performers, overing 100 participating exhibitors, cultural presentations, and amazing food.

Entertainment: Stonewall Stage, Euphoria Dance Garden, Mundo Latino Stage, The Movement Stage,

The Pan-Asian Night Market, Lit Cafe, and Athlete Alley.

Highlights include: Five entertainment zones, beverage gardens, Cool Zone for those 55+, Leather

Realm, Art of Pride (LGBT local artists), Youth Zone, Childrens Garden, HIV testing, Accessibility

Booth, and more than 200 exhibitors! (First year with no beverage garden fences.)

Webpage: sdpride.org/festival

Ticket Link: sdpride.org/tickets