Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin, Jason Derulo, David Beckham, and Kevin Hart are just a few of the celebrities that frequent the boxing-inspired group exercise facility called Rumble. It has recently inked a franchise deal to open six new facilities in San Diego.

With the signing of the agreement, Rumble expands its reach even farther across the country after announcing its franchise opportunity in 2021.

Over the years, boxing has been growing in popularity. In fact, Forbes reported that a recent Harris Poll showed that 'boxing's popularity is surging in the United States.' In a survey of more than 2,000 persons conducted in 2021, 33% of respondents indicated that they were fans of boxing, placing it as the fourth most popular sport in the nation. Only basketball, baseball, and football are ahead of boxing in the survey. It even surpasses MMA.

Shaun Grove, president of Rumble claims, ‘Boxing workouts, including our classes at Rumble, are hotter than ever right now because of how inclusive and fun they are for all fitness levels and abilities. Partnering with talented franchise partners all across the country is key to our mission of making boxing fitness accessible for all, and we look forward to rapidly expanding our company’s footprint over the next few years.’

The boxing-themed fitness center opening in San Diego offers 45-minute, 10-round strength and conditioning group sessions built around circuits of high-intensity strength training and aqua boxing bags shaped like teardrops.

Rumble workouts are renowned for its electrifying class environment, which includes heart-pounding music, real HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), metabolic conditioning (MetCon), and the advantages of cardio exercises presented by a mix of trainers and emcee-motivated speakers.

No matter your fitness level, Rumble is an exciting and therapeutic way to strengthen your body and mind while releasing tension with approachable boxing routines. Together, novices and athletes glove up to maximize endorphin release and sweat production.

Along with the San Diego arrangement, Rumble recently inked agreements to open new studios in a number of other markets, including Houston, Tampa, and Salt Lake City. With approximately 250 locations being developed worldwide, the company presently has 25 franchise stores open in cities like Chicago, Las Vegas, Tempe, Denver, and Anchorage.