San Diego Downtown News Holiday Guide

Mid Century Vintage

Furnishings, Accessories and Gifts

3795 Park Blvd. 92103

619-295-4832

midcenturystore.com

Mid Century is locally owned and located on Park Boulevard, just south of University Avenue. We are purveyors and curators of eclectic Mid-Century furniture, retro décor and funky, unique gifts.

Find vintage lighting and lamps, decorative goods, wall artwork, and accent pieces from the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s, in our fun, friendly store.

Discover modern design legacy furnishings, all in excellent condition, including ceramic collectables, stylish creations in glass, and furniture for every room, from side tables and sofas to dressers and dining chairs. All reasonably priced, well-made, and top quality.

We sell and we buy, whether its individual items or entire estates — with attention to detail.

Mid Century is open Tuesdays through Sundays, 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Find us on Instagram and Facebook. Visit us for your holiday gift shopping.

Ron Stuart Men’s Clothing

2410 First Ave. 92101

619-232-8850

ronstuartmensclothing.com

After being Downtown since 1981, Ron Stuart Men’s Clothing has moved to a new location in Bankers Hill.

Proprietor Ron Ford has served the business community — especially those in the legal profession, providing suits, sport coats, and dress slacks, as well as high-scale sportswear — with Ron Stuart’s Men’s Clothing for 36 years.

Ron has a large inventory of over 100 items in stock. He can also provide custom suits, coats and dress shirts. His tailor, Joseph LaFata, has worked with Ron for over 30 years.

Ron’s main line of clothing is Jack Victor, which uses the fine fabrics from Italy. But he carries other quality sportswear lines, including Stone Rose, Raffi, Thomas Dean, Johnnie-O, Robert Barakett, 34 Heritage, Agave and many more.

Check out Ron’s year-round promotions. Convenient parking – located at the Carriage House at 2410 First Ave. in Bankers Hill. Open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or by appointment.

San Diego Trading Co.

1680 India St. 92101

sandiegotradingcompany.com

San Diego Trading is a leading provider of souvenir goods in the greater San Diego area. Established in 1995, we have since been a key player in the gift, souvenir and tourism market in the Southern California region.

We have a strong commitment to our customers and have made it our goal to provide a great customer experience and some of the highest quality original garments in the market.

We currently serve the retail market by operating several retail locations in the major tourist areas of San Diego County; our locations cater to visitors and local customers alike. Our product lines include San Diego apparel, California apparel, and local sports team paraphernalia.

Our mission is to succeed in an environment where sales are achieved by exemplifying our core values; we strive to provide high quality and on-time delivery of the most original products to our customers while offering a great experience in our stores.

The Old Globe Theatre

1363 Old Globe Way. 92101

619-234-5623

theoldglobe.org

The Old Globe Theatre has been home to the most acclaimed national artists, designers, directors and playwrights in the theater industry. More than 20 productions produced at The Old Globe have gone on to play Broadway and off-Broadway, garnering a total of 13 Tony Awards and numerous nominations.

In 1984, The Old Globe was the recipient of the Tony Award for outstanding regional theater, for its contribution to the development of the art form. These awards bring world attention, not only to The Old Globe, but also to San Diego’s rich cultural landscape.

Located off of El Prado in Balboa Park –– between the San Diego Museum of Art and the Museum of Man — The Old Globe Theatre is proud to present its annual family musical, “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” with performances between Nov. 4 and Dec 24. The show is described as a wonderful, whimsical musical, based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book.

Back at The Old Globe for its 20th incredible year, this family-favorite features the songs “This Time of Year,” “Santa for a Day,” and “Fah Who Doraze,” the delightful carol from the popular animated version of “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!”

Celebrate the holidays as The Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Whohash. For more information and tickets, visit our website.

AR Workshop

1010 University Ave. Suite C211

San Diego 92103

619-701-6794

arworkshop.com/sandiego

AR Workshop is a boutique DIY (do-it-yourself) studio that offers hands-on classes for creating custom and charming home decor from raw materials.

Join an instructor-led workshop to make custom wood signs, framed signs, canvas pillows, lazy susans, centerpiece boxes, tote bags and more. AR Workshop will help you take your home decor to the next level and have fun while creating it.

Check out the workshop schedule and find a date where your preferred project is offered. You can come alone or invite friends and family to join you.

When you book a workshop, you will choose a graphic design from our many options and enter your project information, so we can prepare the needed materials before you arrive.

We provide all of the tools, materials, and step-by-step instructions you will need to complete your workshop. Sip your favorite drink and have fun letting your inner “craftinista” shine.

Carmen Reed and State of Mind

reverbnation.com/carmenreed

As a mental health professional in the community — and a fellow musician — Dr. Carmen Reed has formed a band of excellent musicians to provide a relaxing blend of old jazz standards from the American songbook.

The goal is to provide hours of distraction from the daily stresses of life and all of those difficulties and challenges that we all face from day to day. Music heals and has been demonstrated to relieve pain, reduce the sensation of distress, lower blood pressure, boost immunity, enhance intelligence, and improve memory — just to name a few of its healing powers.

The band is called “State of Mind” and consists of Sticks McGee on drums, John Telles on saxophone, Jeff Blanco on bass, Aaron Reed on guitar, and Dr. Reed as bandleader and lead vocalist.

State of Mind is currently performing each second and fourth Wednesday of every month at the restaurant/bar, Fast Times, located at 3065-A Clairemont Drive in San Diego.

Fast Times is a family-friendly establishment with excellent food and a full bar, all at a reasonable price. Come down for a relaxing, enjoyable night and a pleasant state of mind.