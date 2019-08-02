By Christopher Gomez

Sail away for a night in San Diego’s Little Italy to celebrate the largest themed Italian-American gala in the country, Ferragosto! Returning for its final year with the theme, “Pirates Invade Sicily,” Ferragosto will take place on Saturday, Aug. 17, from 6 p.m. to midnight, with a VIP reception starting at 5 p.m. in Little Italy’s Amici Park. Experience an evening of delicious food, well-poured drinks, a cigar and rum lounge, live music, a full casino, pirate-themed pageantry and much more!

Climb aboard as Little Italy’s Amici Park transforms for a night — all for a good cause.The Little Italy community will come together for Ferragosto’s sixth event in the series to raise money for historical preservation, youth programs and school scholarships. Pulling out all the stops this year, guests can expect a fun-filled summer night of fun games, dancing, two live bands and delectable food from 18 of Little Italy’s favorite restaurants — including drinks, cocktails, appetizers, main dishes and desserts.

You won’t want to miss out on a chance to win a trip to Italy or the cash jackpot that will be raffled off at the event. There will also be a live auction, allowing guests to collect some treasures of their own!

Inspired by the traditional Italian summer holiday, “Feriae Augusti,” Little Italy’s Ferragosto supports three nonprofit groups:Washington Elementary School Foundation, Our Lady of the Rosary Church and the Little Italy Association. Over the last 10 years, the event raised $2 million for these organizations. The biennial celebration takes on a special theme each year. Past Ferragosto themes have included “When in Rome,” “The Roaring 20s,” “Venetian Masquerade,” “Pompeii,” and “Wild, Wild, Western.”

This gala is unique to others — you don’t have to dress up for the occasion! Attendees can come dressed in costume and themed apparel or summer attire. There is no dress code required at this neighborhood party!

Tickets for Ferragosto’s Pirates Invade Sicily finale can be purchased online and start at $125 for a single ticket or $1,250 for a table. VIP options are also available. To learn more about this event, please visit ferragostosd.org.

To stay connected with Little Italy, check out what’s going on in the neighborhood by following the community on Instagram and Twitter: @LittleItalySD and Facebook: LittleItalySD. To learn more about things happening in the neighborhood, visit LittleItalySD.com.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s district manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.