Back pain is one of the few things in the world that elicits universal sympathy. The pain, the discomfort, the stress from a disrupted life contribute further to the general back issues being suffered. Say you have back pain and watch the other person wince knowingly.

Sciatica is common referent when back pain is discussed. It’s one of those clinical issues which can be misunderstood and used in the wrong places. What it is, is a pain traveling along and emanating from the sciatic nerve, connecting your lower back to each leg. When it becomes inflamed, it’s usually due to a spinal issue, be it a bone spur, a narrowed spine, or a herniated disk. Only one side of the body tends to be affected – lower back through to the hip and on to the leg.

Below are some tips for recognizing it, how it may be treated, and what you can do to manage pain and improve spinal health.

Recognizing Sciatica

As mentioned above, while it is a considered a lower-back issue, sciatica can be felt in your hip and leg. It’s not limited to your back. You, therefore, need to be aware of more than simply that one area. In fact, typically, your thigh will be a key indicator as to whether or not you are suffering from sciatica. What you should be looking for:

A shooting, stabbing pain and a burning sensation can be felt in the hip or lower back which then moves on to the thigh (front or back) and sometimes as far as the foot.

Numbness in the thigh is common, accompanied by the pain or a tingling sensation.

As is recognized with many back issues, how you are sitting, standing, walking, and lying will impact that pain in different ways. Certain postures will hurt more.

To repeat the aforementioned: only one side of your body tends to be affected.

While it’s all well and good you recognize the symptoms yourself, diagnosis should be made official by the medical professionals because they will be able to provide a much better treatment plan for you…

Treating Sciatica

Nerve pain is a tricky thing to wrap your head around. It’s not muscular and it’s not necessarily a bone issue either. However, both muscles and bones impact the nerves. It’s complicated. Nonetheless, there is a healthy number of options available to you for treating yourself. Spinal decompression, for instance, which, according to the BC Back South Surrey website, helped many people with sciatica – as well as general nerve pain – find success in relieving their issues without surgery.

Many non-invasive treatments like spinal compression exist. However, surgeries are sometimes required if the case needs it.

Improving Spinal Health

It’s not good getting treatment – ongoing or completed – and not doing your part. Spinal health is a continuous thing, like any other health.

A key and often overlooked aspect of spinal health is core strength. There are many simple and quick sets and circuits you can do from the comfort of your own home – on the rug in your lounge or in the space between your bed and the window. Yoga, also, is an effective option for improving general full-body strength, as well as core and your lower back.

Getting a regular massage will help alleviate some tensions. Additionally, the right footwear is integral too. Finally, though, practicing good posture while sat at your desk, standing behind a till, or lifting boxes is essential. While it can seem like there’s an environment you need to change to have a healthy back, you’ll thank yourself later in life.