By Tom Cesarini

Our Little Italy neighborhood offers some of the finer food fare this side of the Tiber River. When it comes to Italian cuisine, visitors certainly have their pick of dining experiences. The Italian neighborhood, however, offers much more than great food, providing a host of cultural offerings at any given time. Movies, of course, are always a hit — and we have a great selection of big-screen favorites starting this month for your viewing pleasure!

Join us for our outdoor screenings at Amici Park as we celebrate classic, Italian, and international cinema on our 30-foot screen! This year’s season of Films al Fresco in Little Italy launches with a perennial Italian favorite, “Cinema Paradis” — Oscar winner for Best Foreign Language Film in 1989.

Our varied film titles this season highlight the power of music in the movies, with timeless scores coming from the films we have selected — celebrating composers such as Ennio Morricone (“Cinema Paradiso,” “The Untouchables”), Michel Legrand (“The Umbrellas of Cherbourg”), Nino Rota (“La Strada,” “The Godfather Part II”) and Burt Bacharach (“Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid”). As added bonus films — in anticipation of Little Italy’s May 5 outdoor concert featuring ARRIVAL From Sweden: The Music of ABBA — we will screen “Mamma Mia!” and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (celebrating the work of composers Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus).

Films al Fresco at a Glance

Dates: Films screen on one Friday each month.

Location: Amici Park, Little Italy.

Seating: Choose from general seating or luxury, zero-gravity recliner seating.

Concessions: Indulge in wine, beer, coffee, snacks, and free popcorn available at our concessions station.

Parking: Paid parking is available at the Washington Elementary lot, and parking fees benefit the Washington Elementary School Foundation.

Proceeds from Films al Fresco benefit our arts, culture, and education programs as well as benefit our partner — Washington Elementary — to help the school’s homeless and at-risk youth.

