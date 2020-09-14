Many of the local and small businesses in Downtown San Diego are still struggling as a result of COVID-19. To promote the economic and cultural vitality of Downtown San Diego and create immediate support for those struggling businesses, the Downtown San Diego Partnership is launching the second phase of the Downtown Loyalty sale at noon on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

While businesses have pivoted their services, innovated in outdoor dining, and found other creative ways to continue operating, support from the community at this critical time could mean a world of difference to help Downtown businesses stay open. The Downtown Loyalty store is an easy, digital way for Downtown residents and visitors to support the small businesses they know and love and be introduced to the others that all help create Downtown’s unique vibe.

Starting on Sept. 15 at noon, customers will be able to select from a limited supply of gift cards from nearly 50 restaurants, retail and coffee shops in Downtown. Each $25 purchase of a gift card also comes with a free $10 bonus from philanthropic fundraising. That’s $35 total of direct revenue for Downtown businesses that can also be used toward a great Downtown experience.

“It has been nothing short of remarkable to see the grit and dedication of Downtown’s business over the past several months. We know they’re doing everything they can to hang on, but we were certain we could find a way to match the generosity of our community with a creative idea to provide them some direct revenue alongside our other efforts,” said Betsy Brennan, President & CEO of the Downtown San Diego Partnership. “The success of the Downtown Loyalty store thus far has been a testament to the level of support for these businesses that is out there in the community.”

The first sale of the Downtown Loyalty store launched earlier this summer and sold out in only four days. The resulting proceeds of that sale went directly to the participating businesses creating nearly $23,000 in immediate revenue and economic impact.

“We had a feeling the store was going to be popular, but we were blown away by the community’s response during the first sale,” said Alex Gutierrez, director of special districts for the Downtown Partnership and manager of the store project. “What has been really rewarding is seeing some of these smaller businesses pivot into the digital world for the first time to participate and the opportunity we have had to help them explore opportunities to connect with new customers.”

The gift card sale begins at noon on Sept. 15 and can be found at downtownsandiego.org/downtown-loyalty.