By Christopher Gomez

Our commitment is to our Little Italy community, so I have turned over my San Diego Downtown News piece to include the great stories of our community. I encourage you to read each one and discover the love, passion and resilience that makes Little Italy so incredible.



Bolt Brewery

We’ve been in business for six years and through the years we’ve been able to provide a fun, laid back place for members of our community to hang out, and grab some beer and food. We’re constantly motivated by Team Bolt, a combination of our amazing staff and fantastic customers that all come together to create the unique atmosphere. The best way to support us right now would be through ordering to-go. We’re currently offering the pandemic special: 1 beer, 1 shot and 1 chicken tender meal for $15.



The Physical Therapy Effect

We’ve had our door open since 2013 to provide high quality one-on-one care to our community. Truthfully treating our neighbors and keeping them healthy is what has driven me all these years. Helping people to remain active or get out of pain is the most satisfying reward. Seeing our clients walking or running around the neighborhood daily drives us to keep growing our community connection. The best way to support us right now is for you to know that we are currently open, as we are a proven option for those in pain that are seeking alternatives to painkillers and/or surgery.



D3 Home Modern Furniture

We’ve been in Little Italy for 3 years now and have loved every minute of it. We strive to offer livable modern furniture solutions to a bold and adventurous audience. Giving back is important to us and we always do it throughout the year. Starting January 1st – 31st we will be running a You Buy Furniture, We Plant Trees Event. We partnered with One Tree Planted, a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to reforestation efforts to have one tree planted for each piece of furniture purchased in-store and online during this time.



Civico 1845

My brother Pietro and I have been in business for 5 years. We moved to the United States with a life-long dream to open our Italian Restaurant and bring the most authentic and contemporary Italian experience to the US. Even through the hardships, the exceptional support of our community drives us every day, pushing us to always bring something new from our beautiful Italy. The best way to support us right now is by ordering take-out and delivery. We have great menu offerings including the most delicious cocktails and bottles of wine to choose from.



M Wine House

Being in business for six years has allowed us to share our love of wine with our community and transport them to a different location, by offering wine tastings from around the world. The relationships we have been able to build with our customers is what continues to drive us every day. The best way to support us right now is through purchasing bottles of wine to take home.



Cloak & Petal

We just recently celebrated our third birthday in Little Italy! What really drives us is creating a unique experience for our community. We love being able to serve the creations we’re proud of, as well as continuing to reinvent ourselves and provide amazing hospitality and service. The best way to support us right now is through take-out. We’re constantly trying to give back to our staff and frontline workers as well, so please stay up to date on our social media for ways to give back.



Juniper & Ivy

We’ve been part of the Little Italy community for the past six years. We wanted to start a conversation around local ingredients and the people who source them. We wanted people to try new produce, meats, and seafood by using them in familiar, nostalgic ways, while treating the more familiar, traditional ingredients in unique and unprecedented ways. What drives us is not just our passion for food and creative technique, and wanting to share that passion with our guests, but also the farmers, fishermen and local purveyors who find the most pristine quality San Diego products and allow us to have fun with them. The best way to support us right now is through the Juniper and Ivy at Home Program: exploretock.com/juniperandivy – we offer a rotating menu of 3-course meals of locally sourced comfort food starting at just $25 each week, for curbside pick-up or staff delivery.



Extraordinary Desserts

We’ve been in business since 1989, but we opened our Little Italy location in 2004. Coming from a long line of amazing women bakers — my grandmother and her sisters and my mother and her friends who shared recipes and creative ideas in the kitchen — I just knew having my own pastry café was for me! The creative challenge to “Wow!” our clients and have them include us in their most celebratory moments and events is extremely fulfilling. It is what inspires me to continue to do what I do. The best way to continue to support us is by ordering takeout and delivery through our website. Something extraordinary for birthdays and other special occasions is still available for pick-up as well.



Harbor Breakfast

Harbor Breakfast opened in 2014 in a building that has been a continuously operating business on India Street since 1887. We wanted to keep the historic building alive, after it was being threatened by re-development in 1995. We love the history that comes with the building, but also having people from all walks of life stopping by for a bite and telling their stories. Times have been very tough and the best way to support us right now is by ordering takeout.



Little Italy Food Hall

We’ve been part of the Little Italy famiglia for almost 3 years now. The mission for all our Grain & Grit concepts (Little Italy Food Hall, Not Not Tacos, Graze by Sam) is to create the most compelling guest experience possible. For us, it’s more than just food. It’s about the people (our people and the people we get to serve), the connection we get to create with them, and the opportunity to positively impact as many people as possible. The best way to continue to support us, as you have for the past two years, is by ordering takeout – all our stations are open!



Kettner Exchange

We’ve been operating since 2014. We opened to bring our unique culinary vision to San Diego, and we have continued to feed our passion by elevating cuisine as well as elevating the wine and cocktail programs around the city. The best way to support us currently is through takeaway orders, as well as gift card purchases.



Isola Pizza Bar

We’ve been in Little Italy since 2012. As a chef, I am passionate about good food and hospitality. I understand that when customers dine at my restaurants, they want the whole experience and authenticity of an Italian meal such as fresh pasta, wood-fired pizza and Italian family wine. This, combined with grit, is what drives me to continue to do what I love. The best way to support us right now is through takeaway orders, as well as stopping by once Al Fresco dining can return.

For more information on ways to support the over 150 small business in our Little Italy community, please visit littleitalysd.com. You can also follow us Instagram @littleitalysd, Facebook @littleitalysd and Twitter @littleitalysd.

— Christopher Gomez has been Little Italy’s district manager since 2000. Reach him at chris@littleitalysd.com.