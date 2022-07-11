By Christopher Gomez

Summer has officially begun and there is no better place to soak up the sweetness of summertime than strolling through the streets of Little Italy enjoying all there is to offer. This month in the neighborhood art, film, and live music take to the outdoors for a celebration of all things summer.

Our favorite art event of the season, ArtWalk Little Italy Summer Series returns to the Piazza della Famiglia. Art connoisseurs and amateurs can peruse the Piazza for eye-catching works of art from thirty select local, national and international artists. The one-day, bi-weekly shows feature one-of-a-kind art found in a variety of mediums from painting to fine jewelry and photography. The popular free event runs every other Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. including July 10 and July 24. While there, pop in for a delicious cappuccino at Caffe Italia or Zucchero, or a hearty bowl of some delicious pasta at Buon Appetito, Monello, or Civico 1845.

If art in motion is more your style, you will not want to miss out on the Little Italy Summer Film Festival. Sit back and enjoy a new Italian film, with English subtitles, every Saturday in Amici Park with friends and family starting July 4 through September 3. Bring snacks, a blanket, or some delicious homemade cannoli from Solunto Ristorante & Bakery to the showings and feel like you’ve truly taken a trip to Rome for the night. But don’t worry, there are English subtitles! Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. The event costs $10 per person.

We’re also excited to partner with Convivio and the Italian Cultural Center for this year’s San Diego Padres Italian Heritage Night game on the Padres vs. Twins game on July 29. Tickets are available for purchase today and attendees will receive a limited edition commemorative San Diego Padres Italian Heritage Night hat. A percentage of the proceeds from this game will go back to the Little Italy Association, Convivio and the Italian Cultural Center in support of their work of restoring and honoring Italian traditions and history.

Finish your picture-perfect July with the best musical event of the season. That’s right, the Marine Band San Diego Summer Concert is back at the Piazza della Famiglia. Dance away the summer night to the tantalizing rhythms of the popular Marine music group, “Sound Strike” on Saturday, July 30 from 6 p.m. until dusk. This free event will have you moving and grooving until your feet hurt.

Whether you choose to wander the Piazza della Famiglia in search of your artistic vision, laugh and cry to an emotional Italian film, dance on the cobblestone streets, or indulge in the sweet and savory treats lining the streets, Little Italy has something for everyone this summer!

