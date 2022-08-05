By Christopher Gomez

Even though summer is closing out you don’t need to stop the fun! Keep the good times rolling in Little Italy this August with exciting events you won’t want to miss.

If you’re new to town or a long-time San Diegan, you need to stop by the Little Italy Mercato, San Diego’s premier farmers’ market for farm fresh produce from local Californian farmers. Twice a week farmers, artisans and craftsmen flood the cobblestone Piazza and streets selling everything from pastured eggs and spices to vibrant flower bouquets and handmade gifts. Shop fresh local goodies every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on West Date Street from Kettner Boulevard cul-de-sac to Front Street.

After you’ve finished perusing all six city blocks of the farmer’s market, head over to Pappalecco, Extraordinary Desserts or Holy Paleta to treat yourself to something sweet. There is no better pair than a sunny, blue-skied Southern California day and a cold homemade gelato cup.

For the foodies looking for a new chic spot to try, wander over to Coco Maya by Miss B’s for Caribbean inspired sweet and spicy small plates and cocktails. Overlooking the Piazza Della Famiglia, Coco Maya offers a diverse menu of Yucatan-inspired plates prepared with fresh local produce in a coal-fired Josper Oven. This new aesthetic pastel haven is the perfect place for brunch or happy hour and the best venue to capture Instagrammable pictures with friends. We can guarantee you’ll be in love with the Coco!

If it is too early for a cocktail, grab a refreshing hand-crafted juice from Parakeet Café & Juicery or a delicious tea from one of our new neighbors, Tea Bazaar! Nourish your body with all the vitamins and nutrients packed into every sip as you soak up the sun in the heart of Little Italy.

After sipping, walk over to the other new neighbor in town, StretchLab, for a one-of-a-kind assisted stretch to release every worry and ounce of stress. Receive one-on-one or group attention from a highly trained Flexologist to achieve a deeper stretch than you thought possible. Walk out of the studio feeling like a brand new you!

If you’re looking for an event for the whole family, enjoy a nighttime showing of an Italian film at the Little Italy Summer Film Festival. Immerse yourself in a new Italian film every Saturday through September 3rd in Amici Park. Don’t forget to pick up your favorite treats from Little Italy Food Hall beforehand so you can enjoy both a snack and a show. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with a required $10 donation fee and the show starts at 8 p.m. Also coming back this year is the Little Italy Urban Challenge! Join us on Sunday, Aug. 28 from noon to 4 p.m. Join the Little Italy Association and the Little Italy Food Hall for a scavenger hunt around the neighborhood. Teams of two will receive clues about historical facts, local businesses, and landmarks around Little Italy and search around the neighborhood for answers. Tickets start at $28 for two team members. At the end of the scavenger hunt, answers to the clues will be announced by one of San Diego’s favorite chefs, Sam the Cooking Guy! The top three teams will win some amazing prizes from our local businesses.

Try something new this August in Little Italy. Whether that’s shopping from local artisans and farmers, sipping on a Caribbean-inspired martini or achieving the best stretch of your life, there is always something new in Little Italy to spice up your life!

For more information, please visit us at www.LittleItalySD.com or follow us on TikTok @LittleItaly.SD Instagram @LittleItalySD, Twitter @LittleItalySD and Facebook @LittleItalySD.