By Tom Cesarini

As the Italians say, “La primavera è la stagione dell’amore.” (“Spring is the season of love.”)

Undoubtedly, these days, we can all use more love (and there’s always room for more compassion). Convivio strives to provide programs and events that enlighten, inspire, and cultivate a sense of joy, love, and admiration for our beautiful arts community. Have you visited us yet in Little Italy? It’s a great time to stop by our cottage in the park! We look forward to seeing you this month for one of our special spring fundraising events at Amici House where you can help us to share the love.

Calendar of Events

Panini in the Park | Saturday, April 9 | 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Join us at Caffè Caritàzza (on the Amici House patio) with Cucina Caprese serving up panini made to order and grilled to perfection. Learn about all our great programs and events coming up, cool off with an iced coffee or tea specialty drink, and relax on our patio watching the pooches at play in the dog park!

VinoFest | Thursday, April 21 | 4-7 p.m.

For our first wine tasting of the year, we will be featuring selections of Sicilian wines to sample and some delectable bites provided by Rovino the Foodery. Join us for some wonderful company, amazing appetizers, and inspired wine selections! Tickets available online at conviviosociety.org.

Member Mixer | Saturday, April 30 | 2-5 p.m.

Little Italy Social Club members enjoy some great benefits. Our hosted member mixer is a great way to meet new people, enjoy wonderful aperitivi, and bask in enchanting live musical performances. Want to become a member? Join us at convivioclubs.org.

In May, we return with our international music series featuring local artists and our outdoor screenings of Italian, classic Hollywood, and international cinema. Stay tuned for more information coming up!

For more information, follow us: @conviviosociety and @caffecaritazza.

— Tom Cesarini is the collaborative leadership officer and founder of Convivio and also serves as the Italian honorary con-sul in San Diego. Convivio provides advocates, donors, and volunteers the organizational capacity to advance Italian cul-tural identity, preserve Italian cultural-heritage assets, cultivate community and fellowship, and foster multicultural awareness through the arts, humanities, and other disciplines.Visit: conviviosociety.org | Follow: @conviviosociety