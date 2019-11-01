By Diana Cavagnaro

“Stories in Cloth” is a steampunk-inspired exhibit at the Visions Art Museum located in Liberty Station. Marty Ornish created this amazing work with wearable art, sculpture and assemblage. The talented Ornish repurposes patchwork quilts, antique linens and other textiles to breathe new life into them. The result is a new birth to these abandoned fabrics that are transformed into wearable art.

One of the standout pieces was called “Let Me Mend Your Ways.” It consisted of a red plaid over the top dress with a chatelaine and a pincushion hat that is equipped with the tools of the trade. The bottom of the skirt had an embroidered sewing machine that was inspired by her mother who loved to sew. Another creation was “They Had It Coming,” which had many miniature hats nestled in a large hat along with tiny hats running down the side of the skirt. The exhibit portrays a time in history when outlaws notched their holsters with the number of their kills and this woman in the exhibit keeps small hats as her trophies. The male outfit in the exhibit was called “Attorney Lamb.” The 1895 quilt was originally made for a man called Attorney Lamb. His wife Mrs. G.W. Lamb sewed this antique quilt.

In the exhibit is a child-sized backpack called “Her Mother Said ‘She Is a Real Help to Me.’” This speaks to children in sweatshops who had their childhood stolen from them way too early in their life. Ornish also has a high-tech intergalactic washstand and cabinet of curiosities containing vintage sewing and fashion knickknacks. The walking canes were commissioned by Larry Nuzum and constructed from found objects. Ornish works to have sustainable sourced textiles with zero-waste design. She used her art to make a difference in this society of fast-fashion waste. This exhibit is not to be missed and runs through Jan. 5, 2020.

Two additional exhibits are shown in this gallery simultaneously. One is called “Jumping

Boundaries” by Sandra Lauterbach, which is constructed with thread and fabrics. The other exhibit is called “Interpretations 2019: Rhapsody,” which consists of a juried show of 29 art quilt works from nearly 250 entries around the globe. During the opening reception, six awards were handed out:

The Sebastian Family Award for Color Artistry – Betty Hahn for “Quarks”

The Rosie’s Calico Cupboard Award for Artistic Ability that Extends the Medium – Lea McComas for “Soul Mates” (this award is presented by Rosie Gonzalez)

The Miriam Machell Award for Beauty – Dan Olfe for “Color Square #1” (this award is presented by the Starseed Foundation)

The Visions Giving Circle award for Excellence – Dianne Firth for “The Kiss”

The Visions Board of Directors Award in Honor of Jill Le Croissette – Victoria Findlay Wolfe for “A Year of Moments”

In the Abstract Award – Jill Kerttula for “Urban Voyeur: Night on Second Street and Water” (this award is presented by Andrea Bacal and Sue Robertson)

Visions are open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday and noon-4 p.m. on Sunday. It has free admission. For more information, visit visionartmuseum.org

