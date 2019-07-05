By Tom Cesarini

Summer is here and there are a lot of activities happening at Amici House Event & Visitor Center in Little Italy. Located at Amici Park on Date and Union streets, Amici House is open to the public on Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Sundays, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We are also open during our many programs and for our events. Come visit us to learn about all the cultural goings-on in the neighborhood, take a historical walking tour, meet some new friends, enjoy some great music, see a classic movie, or just hang out and enjoy our intimate patio setting while having some coffee (or maybe a cool beverage these days!).

Coming up at Amici House

Musicarramba! International Music Series – July 11 – 7 p.m.

Our Musicarramba! series continues this month! July’s cabaret will showcase artists Rosario Monetti, James Bianchi, and Dan Ochipinti in Fantasia D’Estate (Summer Fantasy): Songs about Summer, Silver Seas, and Golden Friendship. This talented trio has cultivated a signature musical alchemy inspired by friendship and a mutual pride in their Italian heritage. Guests will enjoy cabaret-style and barstool seating in the delightful park and patio area of Amici House. Wine, beer, coffee, and snacks are available for purchase. Tickets are $12.50 per person and can be purchased online at conviviosociety.org/musicarramba.

Films al Fresco – July 12 – 8:30 p.m.

“Cinema Paradiso” is back this month! Join us as we screen the classic movie on our 30-foot screen. As always, free popcorn, wine, and a wide variety of concessions will be available. Luxury seating is already sold out, but regular seating is still available. Tickets are $12.50 per person and can be purchased online at conviviosociety.org/films.

Stellar Sounds Open-Air Concerts – September and October

Guests in attendance for our May 5 concert featuring Arrival From Sweden: The Music of ABBA had a blast singing and dancing along to all the great ABBA hits! Our next concerts will bring Neapolitan pop crooner Patrizio Buanne and Italian-Canadian singer-songwriter Gino Vannelli to Little Italy’s Amici Park for amazing music in a fantastic outdoor setting. VIP tickets include catered dinner provided by award-winning RoVino Restaurant. Meet-and-greet packages will afford guests the opportunity to take photographs with the artists, receive an autographed poster, and enjoy some delightful aperitivi and prosecco.



Host your next gathering in Little Italy!

Amici House Event & Visitor Center is located in the heart of San Diego’s Little Italy neighborhood and available for your special event. We offer different rental rates based on type and duration of event, and we even have event packages available. Make it an event they will remember! And the holidays will be here before you know it, so book your next holiday event with us soon! For more information on hosting an event, visit conviviosociety.org/venue-rental.

— Tom Cesarini is the executive director of Convivio. Visit: conviviosociety.org to learn more about our nonprofit’s mission, vision, programs, and events. Follow along: @conviviosociety (Facebook / Instagram / Twitter)